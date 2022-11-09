CAREPOP brings the world of authentic Korean Skincare and cosmetic range to the Indian market

CAREPOP, a Korean-inspired, high-quality skincare range startup the brainchild of Mr. Aakarsh Jain, Founder, and Director, was announced to harness revolution in the Indian skincare market with their authentic cutting-edge skincare products manufactured in Korea for Indian divas.

An initiative by M-PAC COSMETICS PVT LTD., the skincare startup, was instituted in 2020, with its headquarters in Delhi and manufacturing units located across international borders in South Korea.

The brand has a compassionate team of around 27-30 Highly-qualified and experienced researchers vigorously researching various cosmetics domains to develop an innovative, safe and advanced skincare product ecosystem to suit the Indian skin texture and tone. In addition, proficient professionals rigorously test the products to ensure that the brand’s range of products offered is of the best with international standards.

The skincare startup holds pride in being the first and the only online retailer in India to offer authentic Korean skincare products in a price bracket of 100 to 200 sheet masks and other products, 500 to 1000, available on all major marketplaces, various leading e-commerce sites, and their websites.

CAREPOP intends to slay the Indian skincare market with potentially advanced developments like stem cells and vital bio-fermented ingredients. The aim to develop customer-centric products for an exuberant consumer experience propelled the launch of CAREPOP’s line of products, which includes sheet masks, serums, moisturizers, essences, ampoules, and toners. CAREPOP’s unique 10-step Korean skincare treatment is a market differentiator that makes the brand stand out in the skincare market.

The company is envisaged to be the pioneer in selling refillable, fermented skincare products and other stem cell-enabled items like Tencel sheet masks. The startup aspires to provide a range of safe, toxin-free international standard products as solutions to solve various skincare problems.

Aakarsh Jain, Founder, and CEO, CAREPOP, said, “Skincare is imperative because healthy skin reflects a healthy you as crystal-clear glowing skin is a result of integrating skin care as a daily ritual.”

CAREPOP is a unique and premium quality skincare range developed to cater to the needs of women, as we ardently believe that ‘color of skin doesn’t matter, only the quality and texture do.’