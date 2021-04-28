Caresoft Global joins the automotive cluster at RAKEZ to cater to growing regional demand

Ras Al Khaimah, 28 April 2021: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) has recently added another renowned brand to its portfolio of growing businesses – Caresoft Global, a global company specialising in automotive benchmarking and engineering solutions related to product development, cost optimisation, and manufacturing process engineering. The company occupies a 7,300 m2 facility in Al Hamra Industrial Zone and is set to create 100 engineering job opportunities in Ras Al Khaimah.

Established in 2007 and currently headquartered near Detroit, USA, Caresoft has built a presence in over 15 locations across North America, Europe, China, India, and Southeast Asia. The newly launched facility in RAKEZ is an expansion move to effectively cater to the increasing demand for reverse engineering solutions in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) markets.

“We are excited about our newest venture. The MENA market is very promising, and with continuous infrastructure improvements in the region, our services can definitely add value to various construction projects and open up more opportunities for the talent pool in Ras Al Khaimah,” said Mathew Vachaparampil, CEO of Caresoft Global. “In terms of setting up, we are happy with the excellent support we received from Ras Al Khaimah authorities, especially RAKEZ. We work with over fifty global auto manufacturers, and with the viable ecosystem that the economic zone provides, we believe that we will be able to expand our activities to reach out to and serve bigger and newer markets.”

Welcoming the new incorporation, Ramy Jallad, Group CEO of RAKEZ, said: “In 2019, we launched our industrial strategy which aims to further develop the manufacturing sector of Ras Al Khaimah as well as increase the jobs within the segment. In line with this goal, we have introduced various new infrastructure and projects to attract more reputable industrial brands to the emirate. Hence, the joining of Caresoft Global to our portfolio is among our milestones in this continuous journey. We are looking forward to supporting more manufacturers, traders, logistic providers and the entire supply chain businesses that want to take advantage of the booming opportunities in the region.”