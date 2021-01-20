Carisk Partners Appoints Alana Letourneau, MD, MBA to Chief Clinical Strategy Officer

Miami, FL : Carisk Partners (Carisk), a specialty risk transfer and care coordination company, is pleased to announce the promotion of Alana Letourneau, MD, MBA to Chief Clinical Strategy Officer, effective immediately. Dr. Letourneau will continue to report to Joseph Berardo, Jr., CEO, Carisk. With this latest promotion, Dr. Letourneau will oversee the Carisk Physician team across all lines of business with continued responsibility for the Quality and Clinical Data teams.

“I truly believe that Alana’s analytical mind, inclusive demeanor, organized process and hard work have been a major catalyst in driving us where we are today,” says Berardo. “Under Alana’s leadership I am confident we will continue to demonstrate to the market there is a different way to look at, and manage, the clinical needs of our patients, and the social and emotional support, they and their families need.”

Dr. Letourneau originally joined Carisk as Vice President, Clinical Program Strategy in 2017 and quickly demonstrated extraordinary competencies that led to greater responsibilities and advancement to SVP in 2019. Dr. Letourneau has played an instrumental role in the development of clinical operations and technology systems within Carisk Outcomes. She has also been responsible for key clinical quality initiatives and data analytics projects within Carisk Behavioral Health and Carisk Intelligent Clearinghouse, respectively. With this latest promotion, Dr. Letourneau will continue to be responsible for the company’s clinical, operations, data, and quality initiatives and with oversight from Berardo, will continue working directly with sales and marketing.

Dr. Letourneau earned a joint Medical Degree and Master of Business Administration from New York University. Previous to that achievement, she earned a BA from Princeton University, with a major in Psychology, concentration in Neuroscience and minor in Global Health and Health Policy. Dr. Letourneau has been recognized as an NJBiz 40 Under 40 Award recipient and demonstrated experience in clinical operations, neuroscience research, data analytics and health technology.