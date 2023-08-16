Carisk Partners Welcomes New Hires to Strengthen and Expand Team

Miami, FL, August 16, 2023 — Carisk Partners (Carisk), a specialty risk transfer and care coordination company, is pleased to announce the strategic addition of several talented professionals to its growing team. These appointments come at an opportune time for Carisk, furthering the company’s ability to drive results across its growing portfolio of products and services.

The new team members bring a diverse range of expertise and experience, enhancing Carisk’s innovative solutions for its client partners and patients:

Natasha Charleston, LCPC, CRC, CISM, EMDR is a Behavioral Health Specialist who brings over 15 years of experience in substance use counseling, vocational rehabilitation, and catastrophic case management. Natasha is a trained Crisis Counseling Professional, Critical Incident Stress Management Expert, Trauma Therapist, and Certified Rehabilitation Counselor who specializes in supporting patients dealing with the emotional effects of their workplace injuries. In her role, Natasha will be reporting to David Vittoria, Carisk’s Chief Behavioral Health Officer and will be responsible for furthering the behavioral health focus in the Pathways™ 2 Recovery service model. Prior to joining Carisk, Natasha worked for Genex (formerly Coventry Health Care) for over 12 years as a vocational field case manager.

Brian Hebert, RN is a Registered Nurse with extensive worker’s compensation experience. Brian has joined Carisk as Vice President of Clinical Operations and Quality Management reporting to Dr. Alana Letourneau, Chief Clinical Strategy Officer. In his role, Brian will be responsible for overseeing clinical services in the Carisk Outcomes division. Brian brings with him more than 25 years of clinical experience with a specific interest in care coordination for catastrophic workers’ compensation cases. Prior to joining Carisk, Brian worked for Paradigm Outcomes and Liberty Mutual Insurance.

Dan Sheehy has joined Carisk as Vice President of Sales responsible for driving revenue for Carisk’s Specialty Risk Transfer product. Bringing more than 25 years of experience in the workers’ compensation industry, Dan will be reporting to Tom Downey, Carisk’s Executive Vice President of Sales. Prior to joining Carisk, Dan worked for Genex (formerly Coventry Health Care) and AIG.

Madison Berardo is joining Carisk as a Regional Client Manager, Client Strategies reporting to Tyisha Torres, the Vice President of Account Management. Prior to joining Carisk, Madison was a Senior Client Manager at Cigna. Madison interned with Carisk in 2019 prior to her graduation from University of Florida where she was a Journalism and Communications Major. Following graduation, Madison completed Aetna’s E.E. Cammack Group School Program and transitioned to a Client Manager role at Cigna. In her new role at Carisk, Madison will be responsible for client relations for large group accounts in the Northeast Region.

Joseph Berardo, Jr., Carisk’s CEO and Chairman of the Board expressed enthusiasm about the new additions: “We are thrilled to welcome such a talented group of individuals to our team. These appointments come at a pivotal time for the company and reflect our commitment to driving innovation and excellence in the workers’ compensation industry.”

The company remains dedicated to fostering an environment of collaboration, transparency, respect, innovation, and professional growth. In addition to the Outcomes division growth efforts, Carisk’s ongoing expansion journey includes an extensive list of new hires and promotions in 2023 across all of its divisions and for a range of roles including Care Coordination, Sales, Clinical, Operations, Information Technology, Marketing, Finance and Administration. Among them, approximately 25% have been hired out of Carisk’s award winning internship program fostering Carisk’s commitment to cultivating future leaders in the workers’ compensation industry.

Carisk employees are the company’s greatest asset and benefit from job satisfaction and career growth. Employees take ownership in helping to grow the company while living out the core values in their daily roles. For the third consecutive year, Carisk has been awarded Modern Healthcare’s Best Places To Work in healthcare consistently ranking in the top third of the Best Places list. In addition to being recognized by Modern Healthcare, Carisk was recognized by Business Insurance’s Best Places to Work in Insurance list as well as being named to RISE Professionals list of “The Elite 50 internships.”

In the RISE Professionals list Carisk was top rated as the company with the Best Quality of Life. Carisk offers competitive salary, benefits, and the opportunity to grow both personally and professionally.