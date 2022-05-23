Carlos Díez de la Lastra, CEO Les Roches, among the 150 most influential tourist professionals in Spain

India, 23rd May 2022: For the third consecutive year, the Sergestur (Tourism Management Services) consulting firm has just published the list of the 150 most influential professionals in the Spanish tourism sector (which includes ten representatives of Andalusia – two more than in the previous edition). The roster notably includes Carlos Díez de la Lastra, CEO of les Roches Global Hospitality Education since March 2022, the worldwide network of Higher Education institutions.

The consultant’s selection is based on criteria relating to experience, communication, the degree of social and professional acceptance in the tourism community, the development of new management, ethics as well as social and personal responsibility, in addition to recognition of professional experience. According to Fernando Garasa López, head of Sergestur, the list aims to “provide a representative sample of the enormous degree of professionalism circulating within the tourism sector”.

The directory of the “150 + influential people in tourism” has been agreed upon by a range of journalists, accommodation and restaurant managers, university professors, training, consultants and hospitality industry players from different geographical areas of Spain.

Inclusion in the list is an endorsement of the career of Carlos Díez de la Lastra Buigues (Madrid, 1970), who has accrued almost three decades of experience in the field of higher education.

In addition to his work at the helm of Les Roches, Carlos Díez de la Lastra is a member of various expert groups, including the Committee created by Turismo Costa del Sol to address the crisis caused by the coronavirus epidemic, as well as the Online Education Committee of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). His experience, his in-depth knowledge of trends and his close ties with key players in the industry qualify him as one of the most influential voices in national and international tourism. In his own words: “It is a real privilege to share a listing with some of the most innovative and talented people I have ever met. Spain is a great incubator of innovation and talent and I am convinced of the transformative power of its professionals, which is why I am happy to see this recognition attain an even more global level.”

The CEO of Les Roches is listed among influential personalities from different branches of the tourism sector such as Antonio Catalán (AC Hotels), Mar de Miguel (AEHM), Natalia Bayona (UNWTO), Gabriel Escarrer (Meliá Hotels International), María Frontera (FEHM), Amuda Goueli (Destinia), José Ángel Preciados (Ilunion Hotels), José María Rossell (Senator Hotels & Resorts), Juan Carlos Sanjuán (Casual), José Luque (AHECOS), Diego Calvo (Concept Hotel Group) and Ferrán Adriá (elBullifoundation).