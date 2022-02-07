Carnegie East House Recognized as a Most Trusted Senior Care Service Provider in Insights Care Magazine

Carnegie East House, a nonprofit senior housing community, has received national recognition as one of the “10 Most Trusted Senior Care Service Providers 2021” by Insights Care Magazine.

The baby boomer generation is propelling enormous growth in population worldwide. Today, there are more than 45 million Americans over the age of 65; this number is expected to grow to almost 90 million people by 2050. More that 20% of the population in the United States will be over 65 by 2030.

The growth in an aging population will increase the need for senior housing options, particularly affordable housing. In Manhattan and the New York metropolitan area, many developers and industry leaders have met this growing need for senior housing with “luxury lifestyle” communities, i.e., expensive.

Carnegie East House is one of several nonprofit organizations looking to address the housing need for older people of all levels of economic means. The community was founded to meet the growing need for affordable senior living in the region. Since 2004, Carnegie East House has provided supportive “enriched housing” (the NY Department of Health designation for this type of residence) for older people. With 97 apartments, Carnegie East House has provided housing and care and essential services to more that 600 households. The community consistently ranks among the best adult care communities in Manhattan.

On the immediate horizon, Carnegie East House has a plan for a cosmetic renovation and continued commitment to its mission to help and empower older people by elevating their quality of life through safe and affordable housing.

For more information on the Carnegie East House organization and community, please visit: carnegieeast.org.