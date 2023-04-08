Carouse in the spirit of Songkran celebrations at Thai Pavilion at Taj City Centre Gurugram

Indulge in pompous Songkran celebrations at Thai Pavilion, the award–winning restaurant at Taj City Centre Gurugram. This ten-day-long culinary celebration of Songkran, popularly known as Thailand’s New Year, promises to teleport you to Thailand with its sumptuous and mouth-watering offerings.

Savour delicacies from a special menu curated by the hotel’s Thai Master Chef – Nisa Yimthong, featuring the most traditional and authentic delicacies from her homeland – Bangkok such as Koong Salaong, Gaeng Tay Poe Phak, Moo Phad Hed Kreang Cha and Phad Hed Kraprao, amongst many others. End your meal on the perfect note as you dig into the tranquillity of classic desserts such as Khao neow dam Litchi!

Venue: Thai Pavilion

Date: April 07th to 16th April, 2023

Timings: Lunch: 1230 hrs – 1500 hrs, Dinner: 1900 hrs – 2330 hrs

Pricing: A la carte

RESERVATIONS: For more details, please call +91-124 – 6676673000 or write to us at Fbs.tccg@tajhotels.com.