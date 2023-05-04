CarTrade Tech’s BikeWale bags awards for TVS campaign at the 12th ACEF Global Customer Engagement Awards

Mumbai, 4th May, 2023: CarTrade Tech’s BikeWale, one of India’s leading sources of bike and scooter-related information secures gold and bronze awards for its work on TVS’s distinguished campaigns – Scooty Diaries and Accelerating Journeys at 12th ACEF Global Customer Engagement Forum and Awards. The campaign is conceptualised by BikeWale, in association with TVS and Lowe Lintas. The awards were brought together by professionals from various industries to recognise and celebrate the best customer engagement campaigns, branding and marketing, CSR good acts, and content marketing.

The 25+ year old TVS brand wanted to reconnect with its audience i.e. the modern young woman of India with the Scooty Diaries campaign. Through BikeWale’s collaboration, the campaign targeted the correct audience, those who were in the market for a scooty and were looking for options on the Bikewale website. The brand wanted to talk about its two products – Scooty Pep Plus and Zest – in a way that would engage and entertain its audience. The ultimate idea was to create interest and consideration for Scooty in the minds of the TG. They wanted to create content that would be entertaining and relatable for them and show how Scooty could be a partner in a young woman’s journey of exploration. Scooty took an immersive and sharp route and used the TG’s need for exploration as a hook and created a 12-episode video series property called Scooty Diaries, which featured 2 BikeWale influencers exploring the roads and lanes of Puducherry (Pondicherry) and Mumbai. Showcasing Scooty as the perfect ‘plus’ in their lives, the stories documented their life with Scooty through fun, informative and creative short videos. The videos showed their banter over video calls, at touristy destinations, over culinary explorations and through shopping sprees from sunrises to sunsets. With each episode, the engaging series garnered an increasing following and kept conversations around TVS Scooty alive.

‘Accelerating Journeys’ was released as an 8-part video series featuring different Scooty women. The main aim was to develop a long-term content bank with a wide variety of stories that built consideration for TVS Scooty and create a higher engagement with the TG. Different kinds of women were spoken to, ranging from a dry fruits businesswoman, a craftswoman, a daughter furthering her father’s business, a super chef, a make-up artist on the move, a shooting champ, an adoption consultant and fashion designer. This campaign successfully helped in driving traffic to the website and social media platforms and championing real-life achievers and the role TVS Scooty played in their achievements.

Mauli Jain, Brand Manager, TVS Scooty said “TVSM’s association with Bikewale has been a tremendous journey. From Idea to execution, the collaboration has been super exciting and the results are nothing less than expected. Cheers to the Hard work and Victory!”

“We specialise in strategies curated for brands and their individual personalities. It’s a unique edge our creative teams derive from our digital platforms and the grassroots. The TVS campaigns – Scooty Diaries and Accelerating Journeys, both demanded a strategic mix of creativity and curated messaging put into seamless sustenance campaigns. It wasn’t surprising that the online results came out fantastic. Happy for the awards. These awards are not just a testament to our creative process but also to our understanding of the audience as to how a brand does not always need to make the product the hero but a facilitator to telling interesting stories.” said Kunal B Marjadi, Vice President – Marketing, Consumer Business, CarTrade Tech Ltd

The theme for this year’s event, “Customer Engagement | Innovations and Best Practices,” was relevant and reflected the importance of constantly improving customer engagement strategies to stay ahead in the competitive market.