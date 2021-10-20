Carzonrent launches India’s first electric vehicle Mobility-as-a-Service platform, Plug Mobility

New Delhi: Carzonrent, India’s leading chauffeur-driven cab service provider, has launched the country’s first electric vehicle (EV) Mobility-as-a-Service platform- Plug Mobility. The company aims to offer clean and sustainable mobility solutions to its clients through a fleet of EV’s to create a consistent EV ecosystem to reduce carbon footprint. The company aims to fill the gap of a comprehensive and scalable electric mobility platform for businesses to help them transition to clean energy.

At the country level, India is the third-largest contributor to carbon dioxide emissions, followed by the US and China as of August 2020. Therefore, Plug Mobility’s launch aligns with the need to encourage the stakeholders to use EV’s instead of the existing polluting ICE fleets in the industry.

Carzonrent is over two decades old, and its fleet has completed over 5 billion kilometers run in its national network across 78 cities. The organization launched Plug Mobility to be a quintessential part of India’s electric, autonomous, and connected mobility dreams. With Carzonrent’s deep domain knowledge, track record of servicing millions of travelers, comprehensive proprietary technology stack integrated with fleet IoT, widespread battery charging infrastructure and intelligent data analytics based solutions for corporate mobility needs, Plug Mobility envisions saving 389 MN tons of carbon dioxide emissions in the next five years by introducing 20000 EVs across India to service Corporate, Hospitality, Aviation, Government, PSU and SME clients.

Besides offering electric cars to its clients for emission-free, comfortable, and noiseless commute, Plug Mobility offers Carbon/Co2 emission savings and help to achieve ESG targets, along with reduced fuel costs on extra kilometers.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Rajiv K. Vij, Founder Plug Mobility, said, “We are a tech-first platform in the corporate fleet space to aggregate the B2B and B2B2C mobility industry. At Plug, our focus is to lead the transition of the mobility industry to electric vehicles and reduce automotive pollution. Besides this, we will provide charging infrastructure in corporate parks/ campuses and at clients’ premises to encourage employees to transition to personal EVs and help reduce emission levels in the corporate campuses. We are building an eco-system of OEM’s, Major Financial Institutions, Charging Infrastructure companies, Pre-owned car sale players and Workshop aggregators to offer special prices and benefits on Fleets, Funding options, Access to Energy / Fleet Charging, Fleet Maintenance, Residual Value Management etc. to driver-partners and fleet owners.”

Plug Mobility will provide a chauffeur-driven EV fleet for different ground mobility needs, including business travel, Airport taxi, SME services, Limo & dedicated fleet, employee transfers, Crew Transfer and Government & PSU official travel.