CASAGRAND Unveils CASAGRAND Hazen, a unique kids’ themed community…

Bangalore, August 22, 2022: CASAGRAND, one of the leading builders of South India, has launched an all-in-all community CASAGRAND Hazen on Bannerghatta Road. The community is spread across 9 acres and houses 622 finest 1, 2, 3, and 4 BHK modern apartments at INR 5299 per sq.ft. Special attention has been given to making it a kids-themed community by providing exclusive 60+ amenities for children.

CASAGRAND Hazen promises to give extraordinary lifestyle experiences to homebuyers. The property is spread across 9 acres and is designed with basement car parking, vehicle free podiums, making it safe for kids and senior citizen. The thoughtfully designed master and unit plan has paid keen attention to five important things light, ventilation, privacy, beautiful views and vaastu. The property offers total 100+ world-class amenities like meditation deck, squash court, interactive gym, cross fit corner, 100m race track, butterfly park, outdoor performing stage, nanny’s garden, DIY organic garden, putting golf, barbecue corner and many more. The community also provides exclusive kids friendly amenities like bowling alley, play walk fun zone, maze garden, rock climbing wall, cognitive play area, science park, kids congregation corner, giant snake & ladder and many more.

The property also offers a 25,000 sq.ft. clubhouse, which offers modern indoor and terrace amenities like rooftop swimming pool, gaming arcade, augmented rock climbing and many more. The project promises contemporary elevation with a beautiful glass facade and facade lighting.

Speaking about the project, Sathish CG, Director of CASAGRAND, Bangalore Zone said, “Bangalore real estate market is ideal for investment. The city has been showing rapid growth and will grow further in the coming years. CASAGRAND Hazen is one such property that offers homebuyers an extraordinary lifestyle of luxury and comfort at the best price. The property is located on Bannerghatta road where even if one pays INR 7000 per sq.ft. will not get a better home than CASAGRAND Hazen. Hence, we believe this project will surely get overwhelming responses from the homebuyers. “

CASAGRAND Hazen is located on Bannerghatta Road and is well connected to Bengaluru’s prime locations such as JP Nagar, Jayanagar, BTM Layout NIMHANS and Dairy Circle. The property is 5 minutes from Gottigere metro station, 10 minutes from Jayanagar and 2 minutes from Royal Meenakshi Mall, surrounded by International schools, colleges, and malls.

The project is registered under Karnataka RERA – RERA No.- PRM/KA/RERA/1251/310/PR/220722/005099 and will be handed over within 24 months. For further queries, please call – 9884479533.