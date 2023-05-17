Case IH rolls out 1000th Sugarcane Harvester from its Pune plant

India, May 17, 2023 : Case IH, a brand of CNH Industrial and a global leader in agriculture equipment has reached the production milestone of 1000 sugarcane harvester from its state-of-the-art manufacturing plant at Pune, Maharashtra. The Austoft sugarcane harvester was rolled out as the 1000th unit, from the plant in the presence of CNH Industrial’s leadership team

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Narinder Mittal, Managing Director of CNH Industrial – Agriculture Business, India and SAARC said, “The roll out of the 1000th Austoft sugarcane harvester is a moment of pride for us at Case IH India, and it reinforces our capabilities, motivating us to persist in delivering adaptable machines for our valued customers. The sugar industry, farmers, and harvesting contractors have wholeheartedly accepted this mechanical solution, and we supply harvesters in India and other export markets. We are committed to offering a complete range of solutions for the mechanized cultivation of sugarcane not only through best-in-class harvesting but also through appropriate equipment for the best cultivation practices and world-class post-harvesting solutions for farmers.”

The Case IH Austoft series sugarcane harvesters are designed to improve the efficiency of sugarcane harvesting, which can be a labour-intensive and time-consuming process. Equipped with advanced technology, the Case IH Austoft series sugarcane harvester is the pioneer in mechanical cane harvesting in India. The lightweight, compact machine enables harvest in partially wet fields thereby increasing its ability to harvest under varied conditions. This series is designed for sugarcane plantations with a 1.2 m or above row-to-row spacing, which many Indian sugar mills have adopted to mechanize their cane harvesting in the last 8-10 years.

Sandeep Gupta, Agriculture India Sales and Dealer Development Leader, CNH Industrial said, “Over the past decade, we have experienced successful growth of the Austoft series in domestic and export markets, supporting sustainable solutions for mechanized harvesting. Our goal is to support growth, together with our customers, in the mechanization rate in Asia Pacific countries while maintaining our leadership position.”

The Pune plant is a greenfield facility established for the harvesters and crop residue management range of products. Sugarcane Harvesters manufactured by Case IH are exported to countries in South East Asia, Africa, and China, Case IH has been a global pioneer in mechanical sugarcane harvesting for nearly 80 years.