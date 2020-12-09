CASE launches CX220C crawler excavator in India, expanding its product portfolio in the market

CASE Construction Equipment, a brand of CNH Industrial, has launched its much-awaited CX220C Crawler Excavator in the Indian market today. With the introduction of this new product, the Brand is, further strengthened its leading position in the Country’s construction industry. The excavator is ‘Made in India’ at the brand’s state-of-the art manufacturing plant in Pithampur (Madhya Pradesh).

The CASE CX220C is specially designed for the toughest applications. The machine is equipped with a powerful and reliable FPT Industrial engine to ensure high productivity with low fuel consumption, It is ideally suited for stone quarries, road works, general construction and earthworks. The product will be commercialized in the Indian sub-continent and across Asian and African markets from launch.

“CASE India embarks on a new journey with it’s made in India excavator. With the launch of our new product today, we have expanded our offering to include the largest segment in the Indian equipment market. As one of the biggest construction equipment markets and one of the fastest growing economies in the world, India forms a key part of our growth strategy,” said Raunak Varma, Country Manager, CNH Industrial India. “We are committed to this market and are growing consistently in terms of our product portfolio, manufacturing capabilities and customer touchpoints.”

He added, “Our excavator is customized for our region’s specific requirements and comes with CASE’s promise of strong performance and efficient technology. The CX220C is testament to our philosophy of constant innovation, advanced technology integration and exceeding customer expectations.”

Speaking at the launch, Sandeep Mathur, Brand Leader, CASE India said, “At CASE India, we have always endeavored to provide innovative machines and the new CX220C Excavator is another step in this direction. With our range of compactors, graders, backhoe loaders and dozers, we are already in a strong position in the construction segment and the new excavator will help to consolidate CASE India’s competitiveness in the crawler excavator segment as well.”

“With so many satisfied customers across the country choosing our machines, we are confident that the CX220C Excavator will be a game changer for India and will become the epitome of excellence,” he added.

The excavator was first showcased at EXCON 2019. Prior to the market launch, CASE India conducted roadshows across the Country to offer customers first-hand experience of the equipment. During the roadshows, the CASE team demonstrated the superior quality, high precision and advanced features of the 22-ton CX220C CASE Crawler Excavator. The Brand has also announced a rental service for its customers who want to try the equipment for a short period of time before purchase.

PRODUCT DETAILS – CASE CX220C Excavator

CASE Construction Equipment’s CX220C Crawler Excavator is specifically designed for tough applications. It is a machine built for Indian terrain and delivers maximum productivity with lower fuel costs and faster cycle times.

High Efficiency

The CX220C Excavator has an operating weight of 22 tons and is equipped with a new 6-cylinder fuel-efficient electronically controlled engine, developed by the sister brand FPT Industrial. It delivers gross power of 117 KW (157 hp) and peak torque of 622 Nm at 1800rpm. Additionally, the excavator features five energy saving controls and ECO gauge function which enables continuous fuel consumption monitoring to help reduce fuel costs.

Reliability and Strength

The robust design, with 33% stronger heavy-duty arm, boom and undercarriage structures improve the machine’s durability.; This, together with the longer service intervals, contributes to lower Total Cost of Ownership. The design also facilitates easy maintenance from ground level for user comfort and faster service times.

The CX220C model is powered by fuel efficient FPT (Fiat PowerTrain) Engine, designed to boost machine performances and optimize fuel economy. The 6 cylinders FPT engine delivers outstanding power and torque, that reduces the transient time making the hydraulic system immediately reactive to any load. Fuel consumption can be constantly monitored by the operator throughout the new ECO gauge function, that displays in real time the energy saving level utilized Precision and Controllability.

The machine is ideally suited for stone quarries, road works, general construction and earthmoving works. It features the proven CASE Intelligent Hydraulic System (CIHS), which provides outstanding machine control with unmatched power and fuel savings across all cycle phases. Two variable displacement axial piston pumps with a regulating system are combined with the CASE main valve, designed in Japan for precise and efficient operations. The hydraulic system is governed by a Machine Control Unit which uses input from pressure sensors located on the pumps, main valve and pilot lines. The Machine Control Unit continuously dialogues with the Engine Control Unit to optimize machine output at all times and in all conditions.

Power and Versatility

The CX220C Excavator is perfect for every all, and features three power modes: Auto, Heavy and Super. Operators can also store up to 10 auxiliary hydraulic flow and pressure settings to easily switch between different attachments with no need for any mechanical adjustment. This customized operation renders the machine highly versatile while maintaining power output.

Fast cycles and Operator comfort

The CX 220C is equipped with CASE India’s renowned Telematics system for real time updates. The spacious HVAC cabin comes with ample legroom for a comfortable working environment. An ergonomically designed mechanical seat has eight separate adjustments to enhance operator comfort and productivity. A new vibration dampening system protects against whole body fatigue. The cabin also features an Auto Climate Control function with 25% more airflow and eight vents for greater cooling efficiency during harsh summers; and an openable roof panel for better visibility throughout the entire life cycle. An integrated 7-inch LCD Color Monitor enables real time parameter monitoring and setting.