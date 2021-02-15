Case Plant In Pithampur, India Wins Prestigious Award For Its Lean Manufacturing Practices

Indore: CASE Construction Equipment’s plant in Pithampur won the Platinum Award in the MUDA Category in the 9th Edition of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) National 3M Competition, created to promote lean manufacturing processes. It recognises the implementation of processes that aim at eliminating wasteful practices on the assembly line, which are called Muri, Mura and Muda – collectively known as the Three Ms.

The CASE team consisting of Team Leader Mr. Sadanand Yadav and Mr Lallan Prasad received the award for their 3M reduction project in the 6-spool valve assembly station. The aim of the project was to reduce Mura, that is activities that consume resources without creating value for the customer. This initiative was part of the Pithampur plant’s World Class Manufacturing (WCM) system based on continuous improvement and designed to eliminate waste in the production process. It involves all employees in identifying and proposing solutions with the aim of achieving objectives including zero injuries, zero defects, zero breakdowns and zero waste. Improvements are certified by third-party audits, and the Pithampur state-of-the-art facility has achieved Bronze WCM level.

Satendra Tiwari, Plant Manager, stated: “All of us at the Pithampur plant are very proud of this award. It is an important recognition of our achievements in Workplace Organization within our World Class Manufacturing programme. I would like to thank Mr. Sadanand Yadav and Mr Lallan Prasad for their dedication to delivering quality and added value to our customers.”

Sudhir Pandey, Plant HR Manager, added: “It is an honour to receive such a prestigious award. All our people here at the Pithampur plant feel deeply involved in improving our processes, and seeing their efforts recognised will be a source of pride and provide great motivation to continue aiming for excellence.”

The team from CASE Pithampur plant was one of 52 teams from across the country which participated in the competition, organized by the CII Institute of Quality and the CII TPM Club, which provides consulting and training services to industry in India.

The company has been re-certified by Great Place to Work®, the global authority in workplace culture assessment and recognition, in its 2021 company ranking in India. This is the second consecutive year of certification for the Company.