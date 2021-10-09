Casio India donates 100 projectors under its CSR initiative ‘’Gyan ki Roshni”

India: Casio India, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of consumer electronics donates 100 Casio Laser LED Hybrid Projectors to Task Force for Music and Arts (TaFMA) empanelled music institutes, its district partners and selected community-based NGOs under its ‘Gyan Ki Roshni’ CSR Initiative. This initiative is part of Casio’s larger narrative of helping rural India by providing them adequate educational infrastructure for a technology-oriented learning experience.

Casio Laser LED Hybrid Projectors have been given to empower creative minds to learn music in a technologically advanced setup. Despite several challenges that the music fraternity has faced over the course of the last few months, this endeavour reflects Casio’s commitment to foster music education and encourage creativity. The effort is driven by the philosophy of giving back to society and is one of Casio’s major initiatives in Nagaland.

Mr. Kulbhushan Seth, VP, Casio India said, “Our association with Nagaland goes back to 2010 where we collaborated with the government music body Music Task Force. For the last 2 years, we have been working with TaFMA to support music education in Nagaland. This year we further extended our support to Nagaland Govt. by donating 100 laser led hybrid projectors (mercury free) to support their digitalization program. We expect that through these projectors, government can spread awareness messages with respect to various social, economic, healthcare, agricultural, educational etc. activities. In future also, we would like to work closely with government in other fields as well, like supporting mathematics education via technology.”

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio lent his support to this initiative by personally handing over the Casio laser LED hybrid projectors to music institutes and NGOs in presence of TAFMA Advisor Theja Meru, Advisor to CM – Abu Mehta and other officials

Commenting on the association, Theja Meru, TAFMA, said “Thanks to Casio India and Hon’ble CM Shri Neiphiu Rio for their support and enabling TaFMA to expand its network, bringing entire music fraternity’s vision to life. We are grateful for the very kind gesture and looking forward to our journey together to help built the music society.”

The laser projectors have been donated to institutes in Nagaland to below beneficiaries

Casio Laser LED Hybrid Projectors have been distributed to Elite Music Ensemble Academy Phek, School of Music Dimapur, Olive Music Academy (CTN) Mokokchung, Mountain Music Academy Dimapur, Indigenous Folk Arts & Music School Dimapur, Crown Centre for Music & Creative Arts Dimapur, Ethnic Performing Arts Dimapur, School of Music & Arts Dimapur, Zion Music Academy Dimapur, Play Better Drums Clinic Mon, Penta School of Music Kohima, Musician’s Studio Kohima, Geisuo Academy of Music Jotsoma, The Institute of Music Education Dimapur, Jubal Centre for Music &Arts Phek, The Jamtree Music School Dimapur, Symphony of Music Kohima, Mon School of Music, Dimapur Institute of Music, Excel School of Music Medziphema, Kohima Institute of Music, Hallel Music Centre Kohima, Grace Notes Music School Kohima, LMA- The Life Music Academy Diphupar, Creative Academy of Music Kohima, Aria Music Centre Kohima, Music Academy Kohima, Soloist, Beauty Aesthetic Society of Nagaland, Pheto Music & Film Academy, Shoffar Music Academy, Class of Music Mokokchung, YouthNet Nagaland, GHSS Tseminyu, Kohima Orphanage & Destitute Home, Act of Kindness, Nagaland Art Centre and Film Association of Nagaland.