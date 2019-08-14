Casio launches the 2nd edition of the MS Series Scientific Calculators

Casio known for its creativity and contribution has been a constant companion to science, technology, engineering and mathematics students with its range of scientific calculators. The widely popular brand among students and teachers has launched an upgraded range of the MS-Series of scientific non-programable calculators by adding freshness to its design.

While the functions in the MS Series remain the same, the brand has facelifted the design of the calculator making it much more stylish. The advanced design of the calculators perfectly resonates with the personality of the youth, while also providing the best forms of support to students, making their studies easier and quicker. Since the set of functions in upgraded version remain the same, students won’t face any trouble from the examiners in terms of using the new models. The 2nd edition comprises of four calculators namely- fx-82MS, fx-100MS, fx-350MS and fx-991MS.

Some of the key features include:

Sleek design with curved edges which make it compact and easy to carry

Drop resistant body with water resistant printing on keys

Web authenticity check system

Slide-on case that can fit from either direction

The 2nd edition of fx-82MS, fx-100MS, fx-350MS and fx-991MS is priced at INR 475, INR 725, INR 500 and INR 900 respectively. These models are available at leading stationary stores.