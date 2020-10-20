Casio’s Mega Festive Sale is here! So, what are you waiting for?

This year festive gifting has more to do with rebuilding an emotional connect rather than just physically meeting and exchanging presents. Therefore, Casio India, the leading watch brand, announces exciting deals with discounts, flash sales, and bundled offers on its e-commerce website – Casio India Shop. In an endeavour to make the festive season special, Casio launches its Exclusive Mega Festive Sale live on Casio India shop till 23rd October.

Consumers can enjoy up to 40% off on their wide range of Sheen, Edifice and Enticer watches, musical keyboards and calculators. The sale also extends across its Channel Partners (Amazon & Flipkart) and the Exclusive Casio Stores with up to 40% Off.

Stay updated with the newest collection from Casio at @casio.india (Instagram) and @CasioIndiaCompany

(Facebook