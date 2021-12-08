Caspian Equity Appoints Saurabh Johri as its new Executive Director and CEO

National, 8 December 2021: Caspian Equity a leading Impact investing company founded by Viswanatha Prasad, today announced the appointment of Saurabh Johri as Executive Director and CEO. Caspian Equity invests early-stage equity in Food and Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Financial Inclusion sectors. Caspian Equity was set up in 2004- and till date has set up 3 Equity funds viz. Bellwether Microfinance Fund, India Financial Inclusion Fund, SME Impact Fund IV. Over the last 17 years, Caspian Equity has attracted funding from Development Finance Institutions, Family offices and HNIs and having invested in Food & Agriculture, Small Medium Enterprise and Financial Inclusion sectors returned over USD 180 Mn to investors

Viswanatha Prasad, Managing Director, had set up Caspian Equity for investing in enterprises that address the problems of access and efficiency in business ecosystems that have a positive social or environmental impact. Caspian Announcing the appointment Prasad said, “ I am very pleased to have Saurabh Johri join us as CEO of Caspian Equity, who has been with us for over 3 years in the capacity of Group CFO. This appointment heralds our renewed focus on bringing more capital and expertise to entrepreneurs by banking on our combined experience of working with early-stage impact enterprises. I believe under the able leadership of Saurabh, Caspian Equity will strengthen its team and its footprint in the impact investing sector.

Saurabh Johri who comes with diverse experience of working with start-ups, and in renowned organisations like Infosys Technologies Limited and Jana Small Finance Bank, till recently as a CFO of Caspian Group, said, “I am very excited about the new responsibility, having known Prasad, Ravi and Caspian team for over 10 years, I am looking forward to developing the institution further. We will build on the traditional strengths of Caspian by leveraging grassroot connects with entrepreneurs and delivering on both impact and financial metrices to the investors.

Ravi Narasimham, Investment Director, Caspian Equity who brings with him over 20 years of experience in impact investing and Fund Manager SME Equity fund said, “Saurabh comes with a rich experience that is a combination of corporate and of impact space. I hope Caspian Equity will cross important milestones under his leadership and my wishes are with him in this journey“

This appointment will be effective from December 9th.

About Caspian Impact Investment Adviser Private Limited (Caspian Equity)

Caspian is a 17-year-old impact investing firm that invests in socially responsible, multiple bottom line businesses delivering financial and social value. Caspian through its funds deploys private capital into sectors including financial inclusion (microfinance, small business financing, housing finance companies, affordable school financing), food and agribusiness, education, healthcare, last-mile banking and affordable housing.

Caspian Equity has set up four impact funds so far – Bellwether Microfinance Fund, India Financial Inclusion Fund, Caspian Impact Investments Private Limited (Caspian Debt), and Caspian SME Impact Fund IV and has over USD 190 Mn Assets Under Management.