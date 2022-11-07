Castify.ai Partners with EXTREME International to Monetize CTV Channels, Curated for their 20 Million Digital Followers

Extreme International’s channels, Unreel and Auto Allstars, will rely on Castify.ai’s data capabilities to maximize revenue in the connected TV domain. “This partnership exemplifies how established brands can turn to CTV programming to activate new revenue streams,” said Gal Turjeman, CEO of Castify.ai

Castify.ai, an all-encompassing content distribution and monetization platform that enables video content owners to create and monetize their own branded OTT applications & FAST channels across multiple smart TV and streaming platforms, has announced a partnership with EXTREME International, a content creator, and media network based in the world of extreme and adventure sports which had more than 1.7 billion views in 2022. This partnership will allow EXTREME International to rely on Castify.ai’s data-driven distribution abilities to monetize their already popular content.

Today’s content creators in the CTV realm are aware of the monetization capabilities that exist, yet struggle to deploy on different platforms and operating systems while maintaining a single experience across various TV manufacturers and OTT providers. By partnering with Castify.ai, they can publish their content across channels regardless of which TV manufacturer their customers are viewing, and receive a deep insight into viewer habits and demographics. These key data points are powerful tools when attracting advertisers who are looking to reach your demographic.

Looking to Unreel, EXTREME International’s channel for action and adventure sports through live events, documentaries, and inspirational programming, along with their Auto lifestyle channel, Auto Allstars where the dynamic world of motor and power sports are on display, “This partnership exemplifies how established brands can turn to CTV programming to quickly activate new revenue streams through Castify.ai’s enhanced monetization engine,” said Gal Turjeman, CEO of Castify.ai. “EXTREME’s audience of 20 million social media followers are familiar with the brand and hungry for more content. With Castify.ai’s data-driven capabilities, they’ll be able to deliver exciting content to their fanbase while delivering critical insight to advertising that creates new monetization opportunities– all from existing content.”

As streaming wars heat up, Castify.ai’s number shows that CTV has demonstrated a 170% growth over the last year, presenting opportunities for established brands to become television broadcasters without the heavy startup costs. “Being able to curate the full experience, from branded content through enhanced monetization, including customized ad placements, keeps us in control of EXTREME’s image, while furthering the relationship we have with a wide extreme sports fanbase,” said Alistair Gosling, Founder & CEO of EXTREME. “We expect that this partnership will significantly increase our engagement with our fans, presenting opportunities to welcome newcomers who prefer a television experience.”

Beyond monetization opportunities, working with Castify.ai opens up EXTREME’s programming to over 50 million homes in the US alone. In addition, time spent per customer on OTT applications is up 230% year over year, allowing EXTREME to boost viewership on their existing FAST channels as well as consider upcoming programming initiatives.