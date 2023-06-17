Castrol, Mahindra Insurance Brokers announce alliance for Castrol Auto Service Workshops

Bengaluru, 17, June 2023: Castrol India Limited, India’s leading lubricant player, has signed an agreement with Mahindra Insurance Brokers Limited (MIBL), a prominent insurance brokerage firm. Castrol Auto Service (CAS) workshops will now have the option to empanel themselves as POSPs (Point of Sale Persons) for the distribution of eligible insurance policies from India’s leading motor insurance providers through MIBL. The CAS workshops can offer automotive insurance products via a digital platform in addition to repair and maintenance services for their customers’ vehicles.

Mr. Sandeep Sangwan, Managing Director, Castrol India Limited, said, “As the automobile industry sees significant growth, with India being the fourth largest automobile market, vehicle insurance has seen unprecedented growth. This potential gives us confidence in this alliance with Mahindra Insurance Brokers Limited to further empower our CAS workshops to reach more customers. It also represents a significant milestone in our service and maintenance strategy, as it will undoubtedly enhance the capabilities of our network workshops and ensure that they are capable of providing exceptional or enhance value to their customers”. “Vehicle insurance accounts for a high 34% of the non-life insurance premiums in India (according to market studies), and presents an opportunity in a growth market. This collaboration with Castrol India helps scale our reach, and assist these workshops in becoming POSPs with leading insurance companies on our panel, thereby empowering them to offer cashless services and generate incremental business through accidental repairs. Together with Castrol, we are committed to establishing the CAS workshops as trusted service providers in the automotive industry,” added, Mr. Vedanarayanan Seshadri, Managing Director, and Principal Officer, at Mahindra Insurance Brokers Limited.

This alliance provides CAS workshops an opportunity to expand their customer base and offer value-added services, resulting in higher customer satisfaction. Overall, this association aims to support CAS workshops in establishing themselves as trusted service providers in the automotive industry.