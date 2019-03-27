Catch Me If You Can SMAAASH Sky Karting Tournament featuring Narain Karthikeyan

SMAAASH, India’s first entertainment and gaming zone is organizing ‘Catch Me If You Can’, a one-of-its-kind amateur go kart tournament for adults. This tournament format aims to find India’s best amateur racers. These racing enthusiasts will get a chance to experience the pro side of karting, and get a competitive but fun experience on the track. ‘Catch Me If You Can’ is supported by Kumar Ram Narain Karthikeyan, the first Formula One driver from India. The karting tournament is designed to find the fastest amateur kart racer in India.

Narain Karthikeyan, the first Formula One driver from India who is supporting this event said, “SMAAASH SkyKarting race track is a great platform for people to de-stress and enjoy with friends and family redefining the concept of go karting in the country, SMAAASH provides wholesome entertainment for race lovers and thrill-seekers. I am excited about this event.

We are glad to partner with Narain Karthikeyan for our GoKarting Tournament, says Kaizad Bajina, Chief Technical Officer, SMAAASH, “It is the first time that SMAAASH is organizing this kind of event at our centers in Delhi and Mumbai and we really excited for it. It is a platform for racing enthusiast to come, enjoy and win the tournament and also get a chance to meet their favorite racing leader Narain Karthikeyan himself.

SMAAASH implores the child in you to joyously revel in an unmatched range of activities ranging from highly interactive sports simulators to many more thrilling and recreational attractions. Redefining sports entertainment and customer engagement with ground-breaking entertainment ideas and novel dining concepts, SMAAASH has something for everyone anyone of any age making it a perfect destination for “kids” of all ages”.

‘Catch Me If You Can’ Tournament will be based on the fastest lap timings in the qualifying rounds where the top 20 timings will qualify for the National finals. Participant’s timing will be recorded accurate to 1/100th of a second and will be revealed immediately after races. A leader board will be updated after every race. The participants can register at the venue in a system, which will capture their name, contact number, email id & a webcam photo. The registration for the tournament has started and 500 participants have already taken part in this open event. During the qualifiers, the total number of participants expected is 6000+.

The winner of the tournament will be awarded with the cash price of Rs 50,000 and will be crowned as the National Winner of 1st SMAAASH Catch Me If You Can tournament by racing sensation Narain Karthikeyan.

The semi finals will take place on 31st March 2019 at SMAAASH Mumbai (Lower Parel Track) and at SMAAASH Sky Karting(Sector 29, Gurgaon). The final is expected to take place on 7th April 2019 at SMAAASH Sky Karting, Sector 29, Gurgaon. The tournament is supported by partners under categories – Fashion Partner Zodiac, Experience partner Heineken, Energy Partner Red Bull and Magazine partner autoX

Schedule for Qualifiers:

Date: Semi Finals on 31st March

Time: 11am -1pm

Location: SMAAASH SkyKarting, Sector 29, Gurgaon, 10 top racers from Gurgaon track & 10 from Mumbai Smaaash Lower Paeltrack will be selected for finals.