Catching the wave – Technological disruptions for an era of uncertainty

Last year, as life went into the virtual model, connections, conversations and even commerce shifted online. COVID has proven instrumental in boosting the growth of the tech industry. With more than half a billion internet subscribers, India is one of the largest and fastest-growing markets for digital consumers, but adoption is uneven among businesses. As digital capabilities improve and connectivity becomes omnipresent, technology is poised to quickly and radically change nearly every sector of India’s economy. That is likely to both create significant economic value and change the nature of work for tens of millions of Indians. Here’s few industries that has completely changed due to the pandemic.

Edtech

During Pandemic Technology has played a crucial role in transforming the education sector and prepare the youth for placements and jobs in numerous ways. Safejob, is a personalized job readiness, training and placement platform. The platform understands the needs of a job seeker and tailors a personalized plan that makes them ready for the jobs of today and tomorrow. Developed by some of the best minds from IIT, Cambridge and Stanford, Safejob is on a mission to solve the job readiness and placement challenges faced by the youth of India. The A.I. based platform is designed to understand individual requirements and provide a personalized experience for every candidate.

Event Tech

With an aim to revolutionize the corporate events and experiences industry with immersive tech and data sciences, Spalba, an event-tech platform was incepted in January 2020. Spalba offers a platform that makes planning events and experiences simple, efficient, and data-driven for enterprises using the best of tech and data-defining methods. It is a SaaS platform that operates on a three-sided marketplace model including Buyers (Users-Brands & Enterprises), Sellers (Venues & Vendors), and Facilitators (Event Planners &Agencies). The buyers subscribe to the platform and sellers pay a transaction fee for getting leads.

Adtech

According to a report from Advertiser Perceptions, one-third of advertisers have canceled their campaign plans altogether due to Covid-19 related disruptions. However, consumer spending is booming and eCommerce sales are 30% higher than in 2019. Therefore, it is imperative to adjust digital marketing strategies to meet consumer expectations – rather than sticking to old plans or scrapping them altogether. Similarly, The India arm of the global affiliate network Admitad, Admitad India (Admitad Media Private Limited) provides advertisers with reliable sources of sales, and publishers with new business models to monetize traffic. It was launched in India in 2015 and currently has over 15,000 publishers and more than 350 advertisers (excluding those in the APAC region), for whom it has supported many exclusive digital ad campaigns.

Fintech

While most Fintechs are grappling with the shocks of coronavirus pandemic and trying new ways to absorb them, InCred is a new-age financial services group founded with the vision of providing credit to Incredible India and thus, furthering financial inclusion in the country. They are the first to come up with LOS 3.0 for digital journey tracking for students. Indian NBFC with customer facing Education Loan journey.This helps in instant eligibility check & primary offer to all students. 100% online traceable process till disb (inlc FX). Instant approval, PF payment & sanction letter option to the best students also helps End to end portal based processing; DSA & vendors.

Auto

The growth of digital technology is making it possible for automobiles to implement autonomous driving and accident prevention, among other features successfully .Zoomcar, India’s leading self-drive mobility platform launched India’s first vehicle model agnostic Driver Score Tech Stack for the passenger car segment.The AI Powered algorithm with machine learning capabilities tracks the mechanical specs of the car being driven, driving style of the customer and identifies critical events of driving and rates it on a scale of 0-100. The scoring system has capabilities to give real time feedback to drivers in the advent of rash driving to help them adjust their behavior accordingly Apart from things like locating the car, knowing the distance traveled and fuel consumed, and providing Key Less Entry to the user, data from IoT also helps do the following by staying behind the screens.