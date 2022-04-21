Cathay Pacific is back in the Indian skies

Hong Kong’s home airline will resume direct commercial operations from Mumbai and Delhi to Hong Kong in May

21st April 2022, New Delhi: Cathay Pacific today announced that it will resume non-stop flights between Mumbai and Hong Kong from 4th May 2022, and between Delhi and Hong Kong from 6th May 2022. The resumption of scheduled services will provide travellers direct access to Hong Kong in addition to onward connections to popular destinations including New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Vancouver, Toronto, Melbourne and Sydney and can be booked on the Cathay Pacific website.

Flight schedule*

Operation Dates Flight Routing STD STA May: 4, 18, 31 June: 10, 21 CX 2660 Mumbai to Hong Kong 13:25 21:50 CX 2663 Hong Kong to Mumbai 08:10 11:35 May: 06, 15, 29 June: 08, 17, 28 CX 2694 Delhi to Hong Kong 13:15 21:25 CX 2679 Hong Kong to Delhi 08:10 11:55

Cathay Pacific will deploy the Boeing B777-300 on its India routes, catering to the healthy cargo demand as well as the passenger traffic. The aircraft which can carry up to 35 tonnes cargo, is also configured with a three-class cabin, featuring 40 of the airline’s lie-flat Business class seats that include privacy partitions, adjustable lighting, expansive tables, power outlets and one-click sitting and sleeping settings. The Premium Economy class introduces a quieter cabin than Economy, comfort with priority boarding, spacious seats and an outstanding inflight entertainment system. Meanwhile, Economy class provides enhanced comfort with its ergonomically designed seats with cushioning and an adjustable headrest providing maximum support. Moreover, travellers can look forward to a significantly enriched inflight entertainment experience offering four times more content, including favourite binge-worthy shows and movies under the HBO Max library, available across both cabin classes.

Customers transiting through Hong Kong or travelling beyond can once again discover Cathay Pacific’s largest lounge, The Pier, Business, modelled after seminal Hong Kong experiences. Travellers can enjoy the city’s flavours and home comforts at the lounge’s signature Teahouse and the popular Noodle Bar.

Regional General Manager – South Asia, Middle East and Africa Rakesh Raicar said: “We are delighted to resume our flights from Mumbai and Delhi to Hong Kong, and look forward to welcoming passengers on-board to experience our warm Asian hospitality that makes us one of the world’s greatest service brands. In the last two years many enhancements have been introduced to our product and services to ensure our customers can travel seamlessly and with confidence. We believe the resumption from India will ignite a spark of excitement and will go a long way towards helping the Indian diaspora, particularly in India and Hong Kong, to once again connect with their loved ones. With our onward connections to key destinations, we will also be able to accommodate the resurgent demand for international travel.”

Travel seamlessly and safely with Cathay Pacific

As part of its efforts to enable a superior customer experience, Cathay Pacific introduced the ‘Fly Ready’ programme that allows guests to conveniently upload COVID-19 test results and other required health documents before their flight. Documents uploaded are verified ahead of time, allowing customers to have a seamless and hassle-free travel experience.

The airline also launched the ‘Fly Worry Free’ programme, allowing travellers greater flexibility in their bookings with the option to make unlimited ticket changes, including changes to travel dates as well destination, until 31 December 2022. No fees will be charged for changes; however, any tax or fare differences may apply.

The safety, health and wellbeing of our passengers is paramount to Cathay Pacific. That is why the airline has created Cathay Care, a programme with clear hygiene measures at every moment of the journey, so that travellers fly to their destination with confidence and a feeling of safety.

Fly to Hong Kong or beyond

According to the Hong Kong Government, immigration and quarantine requirements are currently in place for passengers landing in or transiting through Hong Kong, including presenting a negative COVID-19 test result. Certain countries have imposed further negative COVID-19 testing requirements. Passengers are advised to refer to government websites for the most updated information. More information about travelling to or via Hong Kong can be found here.

Given these travel requirements, Cathay Pacific has collaborated with diagnostic labs across key cities in India including Mumbai and Delhi for travellers to conduct their RT-PCR tests at a special price.

Customers booking their tickets on the Cathay Pacific website can not only enjoy the flexibility to purchase tickets using a mix of Miles Plus Cash, but also avail 20% off on Hong Kong’s Airport Express service. Moreover, travellers also can contact the Customer Care team on 000-800-050-2163 or message us on WhatsApp to book their tickets or seek any additional assistance.

About Cathay Pacific

Cathay Pacific is the home airline of Hong Kong with over 75 years of history, and is a founding member of the one world global alliance. The Cathay Pacific Group also comprises low-cost airline HK Express and express all-cargo carrier Air Hong Kong, connecting people and cargo around the world. Cathay Pacific is a member of the Swire Group and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKSE). For more information, please visit www.cathaypacific.com.