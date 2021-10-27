CATKing Educare organized a SNAP webinar for SNAP aspirants

CATKing Educare organized a webinar on SNAP preparation strategy for aspirants where all the session was based for cracking SNAP (Symbiosis National Aptitude Test). The live session was conducted to make the students aware of the pattern of this competitive exam, registration dates, exam to be conducted and make students understand in-depth the concept and subject. The CATKing Institute student Mentor, Anisha Mukhija shared the details and gave her presence in the webinar along with the MBA aspirants.

In this session, attendees got the chance to understand the concept-based questions asked in the competitive exams and subjects such as Verbal ability and reasoning, Data Interpretation, and General English. Every aspirant wants to know the strategy and methods to use in SNAP for which this session was based to help them in cracking the exam.

The student mentor, Anisha Mukhija said, “The right preparation strategy is the key to success, and therefore conducting webinars will make SNAP aspirants understand the concept in depth. CATking always believes in making students achieve and every year toppers share their experience of CATking Institute unique preparation method, as all the faculty members are helping till the last date of exam.”

The webinar focused on preparation strategy for upcoming MBA aspirants where they can understand the best preparation tips and tricks used for SNAP Exams. This session also guided students on the problems and challenges that will be faced in competitive exams. CATKing Educare provides a 40-day challenge program and mentorship program for CAT aspirants through the toppers of the CAT exam, which can be checked on the official website of CATKing Educare institute.