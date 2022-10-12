Causis Mobility expands its penetration in India

Hyderabad, 11th October 2022: Causes E-Mobility, a net zero emission mass transit company and a part of the CAUSIS Group Ltd, London has strengthened its base further in India and bagged yet another mandate from KDMC one of the prominent Municipal Corporation localities in Maharashtra

EuraBus, a berlin-based e-bus, a product of Causis E- Mobility will be seen plying on the Kalyan- Dombivli municipal regions and nearby regions. CAUSIS E-Mobility has received a Letter of Award for procurement and maintaining per km basis, 107 fully built 9 Mtr, midi, pure electric AC/Non-Ac buses with drivers and allied electrical and civil infrastructure on a Wet Lease Model Basis for the period of twelve years.

EuraBus, a 9-meter bus offered to KDMC has the lowest life cycle costs compared to the others. Its lightweight modular European design concept combined with low maintenance and serving costs with high range and long battery life gives a unique advantage to the ecosystem. The powerful battery eliminates the need for a complex charging infrastructure. Operators thus benefit from favorable electricity tariffs during night-time charging.

Mr. Ravi Kumar Panga, CEO, Causis E-Mobility said, “We are extremely delighted to announce that we have bagged the mandate to supply 107 of our e-buses to KDMT. Our buses will be seen plying on the roads of the Kalyan – Dombivli municipal regions and nearby routes. We are happy to partner with KDMT in its efforts to provide mass transport sustainable e-mobility solutions. With the prices of fuel touching the limits of the sky and the ill effects the environment is facing, we are extremely happy that our buses will contribute highly in controlling hazardous emissions and contribute create a net zero emission environment through our environment-friendly electric bus, which also gives the travelers a comfortable and premium travel experience”.

Dr. Dipak D. Sawant, General Manager (Transport), KDMT said, “We are extremely glad and are looking forward to this partnership with Causis E-Mobility. This partnership is in favor of the masses and the environment as this is an economical alternative to the passengers and net zero emission through electric buses will help contribute highly towards the environment. We are delighted that we are the first ones to partner with Causis E-Mobility and see the Eurabus buses ply on Kalyan-Dombivli routes. We are sure this is going to contribute to the ecosystem for the best and towards an environment-friendly future”.