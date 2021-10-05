CavinKare forays into D2C space with the launch of its first digital native brand Buds and Berries

In continuation to revolutionizing the Indian FMCG segment and beauty salon industry with its product innovations, CavinKare announced its entry into the Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) space. The company launched its first digital native brand, Buds and Berries and listed its signature products exclusively on e-commerce platform – Amazon. Leveraging the product development capabilities of CavinKare, the brand has been entirely developed in house.

After a year of watching and learning from the industry, the company has launched Buds and Berries, with an aim to become a brand of choice in the e-commerce space. Commenting on this, Mr. Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan, CEO & Director – FMCG, CavinKare said, “In our digital-first and digital-only business unit strategy, the launch of Buds and Berries is really exciting for us, as it provides an opportunity for a company like ours to serve consumers directly and remain relevant into the future. In addition to engaging and building Buds and Berries, we are also laser focused on getting insights out of the journey of Buds and Berries to launch more digital native brands across key categories of operations like personal care, professional care, foods, snacks, beverages & dairy to build a robust direct-to-consumer portfolio.”

Adding to this, “With an innovative formulation, Buds and Berries brand is the result of more than 10 months of development, leveraging a combination of CavinKare’s R&D, insights and resources to meet consumers’ evolving needs and preferences. While we are confident of Buds and Berries entering the 100 crore club in less than four years from now, we are quite optimistic about D2C segment that will not only increase our global consumer base but also contribute immensely to our overall CavinKare 2.0 growth strategy of becoming a 5000 crore group in the next three to four years.”

“We are delighted to launch Buds and Berries on Amazon beauty. As a new digital-native brand from CavinKare, it caters to the increasing trend of customers looking for organic ingredients and clean beauty. We are glad to make the brand accessible to millions of Amazon Beauty customers across most pin codes in India, and we remain committed to ensuring safety of our customers through delivering the largest beauty selection in India right at their doorsteps while upholding the tenets of safety and social distancing”, said Mrunmay Mehta, Head- Beauty, Grooming and Luxury Beauty, Amazon India

Inspired by the Garden Fresh concept, this youngest personal care brand – Buds and Berries – in the D2C space will bring to consumers a fine selection of products catering to specific hair & skin care concerns. True to its brand proposition, Buds and Berries will bring together handpicked ingredients from Garden like Bulgarian rose, Tangerine orange, Kiwi, Pistachio in each of its products to offer a luxurious sensorial experience. Priced within an affordable to mass premium range of Rs. 150 to Rs. 650, Buds and Berries will straddle across key product categories like Shampoo, Hair mask, Facewash, Bodywash & Body Lotion.