CBRE Launches Specialised Healthcare and Education Real Estate Services in India

National, March 2022: CBRE South Asia Pvt. Ltd, India’s leading real estate consulting firm, announced the launch of specialised business services to support healthcare and education real estate services in India, offering significant growth potential and investment opportunities.

CBRE plans to strengthen the function, with an aim to capture the dominant market position in the relatively large, and underserved sectors.

The sectors are expected to witness significant growth, with healthcare expected to reach US $400 billion by 2023, and education sector to amount to US $225 billion by FY2025. Several factors are driving the growth within these sectors, including a growing middle class, an increased emphasis on public-private partnerships as well as accelerated adoption of digital technologies, including telemedicine, ed-tech – along with increased FDI inflows over the last two decades.

With cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Chennai expected to fuel further expansion, CBRE plans to offer diversified, best-in-class services that will help reimaged real estate deliverables expected by key businesses within these domains. The specialist team will provide strategic advisory, market analysis, feasibility studies and valuations, as well as transactional services.

“We are witnessing considerable interest in both the healthcare and education sectors with substantial growth projected over the next decade,” said Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO – India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE. “We are prepared to deliver unparalleled solutions and comprehensive real estate consulting advice to healthcare facilities, and businesses in the education space in India. In line with rapid population growth, increasing life expectancy, growing affluence, the sectors are set to experience growth in the coming years.”

CBRE’s team of industry leaders are equipped to resolve unique challenges and leverage opportunities anticipated within the healthcare and education sectors. From advisory and transaction to portfolio optimization, risk mitigation, and benchmarking operations – CBRE is committed to support clients deliver outstanding patient experiences in safe, engaging & high-performing environments.

“Keeping top seven cities as priority, the service offerings will help deliver superior outcomes to full-service hospitals, single speciality players and diagnostic, wellness, pharma and health-tech players.” said Ram Chandnani, Managing Director, Advisory & Transactions Services, CBRE India. “With education being one of the key focus on India’s national agenda, we aim to offer clients comprehensive and value-based solutions that span the entire life cycle of their real estate asset. CBRE plans to combine real estate advisory services and education sector expertise into a full-service integrated offering at every asset scale and market position.” added Chandnani. “Our focus on the healthcare and education sectors will support clients in providing exceptional services and achieving greater financial efficiencies. Taking the lead on these specialized services, I’m positive we’ll continue to add further value to the business, and to all relevant stakeholders.” said Peush Jain, Senior Executive Director, Investment Sales, Health Care & Education, CBRE India.

CBRE is committed to offer strategic advantage to educational entities with tailored account management approaches for variable solutions that aid the growing demands for digitization and collaboration.

Healthcare offerings:

Integrated Suite of Services · CBRE Healthcare Advisory Services · Debt And Structured Finance · Project Management · Consulting & Valuations · Facility Management Asset Types Serviced: · Inpatient Acute Care o Micro-hospital o Hospitals · Post Acute Care o Skilled Nursing Facilities o Long-Term Care Centers · E-Tailers & Aggregators o Infrastructure requirements – healthcare aggregators o Infra requirements – healthcare e-tailers o Health, Fitness and wellness · Outpatient Acute Care o Medical Fitness/Wellness Centers o Primary Care Clinics o Urgent Care/Retail Clinics o Diagnostic Imaging o Ambulatory Surgery Centers o Comprehensive Outpatient Centers Investor Services: · Acquisition and disposition · Valuations & Advisory Services · Debt & finance structuring · Project Management · Leasing Support

Education offerings:

Integrated Suite of Services · CBRE Healthcare Advisory Services · Debt And Structured Finance · Project Management · Consulting & Valuations · Facility Management Asset Types Serviced: · Private Sector o Elementary Schools o Daycares o K-12 Schools o Montessori Schools o Vocational Colleges o Private Colleges & Universities · Preparatory o Prep Centers o Coaching Institutes o Educational Consultancies o Outpatient Acute Care · Public Sector o Skill Development Institutes o Training Institutes Real Estate Services: · Investment Sales for acquisition and disposition · Valuations & Advisory Services for appraisals, analytics and forecasting · Strategic Innovation Planning and Site Selection · Project Management · Investor Leasing and Lease Administration · Facilities Management

Drawing upon CBRE’s expertise in consulting, research and analysis, site selection, project management and facilities management, CBRE will enable investors and clients in the sector to secure strategic locations, lower occupancy costs and increase market presence.

CBRE has already managed over 19 million sq. ft., and over 10 million sq. ft. in the healthcare and education domain respectively – servicing over 50 clients each.