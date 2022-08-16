CBREX leverages AI & ML to address the top talent sourcing challenges via a single platform

ML and AI are firmly rooted in many industries as they provide end-to-end solutions to multiple tasks, which can help leaders create individualized strategies. The recruitment industry is no exception. The use of AI and ML simplifies pre-screening, communication, and onboarding for recruiters. Leaders can leverage AI to find new candidates by matching them to new requirements, saving time and effort.

This is the USP of CBREX – a B2B online platform that allows talent sourcing firms to compete for open positions posted by enterprises. CBREX facilitates seamless collaboration between talent sourcing companies and enterprises/employers by providing a single platform for all interactions. The platform allows employers to post all their openings and talent sourcing firms to fill them. It is time-saving, money-saving, and productive.

Using machine learning algorithms, CBREX shortens the time it takes for requisitions to be filled by routing them only to the firms most likely to fill a particular requisition. Additionally, CBREX’s transparent onboarding process, requisition screening criteria, and scoring system for submitted resumes allows enterprises to receive screened resumes at scale.

CBREX connects companies with over 5000 talent sourcing firms of all sizes across India. More than 2000 positions have been closed by CBREX over the past 12-16 months.