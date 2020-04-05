CCSHAU establishes Custom Hiring Centre to help farmers and improve agricultural production

Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agriculture University (CCSHAU), one of Asia’s biggest and leading agricultural research universities in India has recently announced plans to establish a Custom Hiring Centre for farmers in the coming months. This centre is one of the components of Deendayal Upadhyay Centre of Excellence for Organic Farming” which was established by the university on 31st October 2017, considering the need and scope of organic farming in the state of Haryana. For this the University has been awarded ‘Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Agricultural Science Award’ in 2017. This centre is aimed to broaden the experiential learning for students and will provide farm machinery to the incubate farmers on reasonable operating charges. Thriving to be an intellectual destination, this centre will enable the University to better support farming that will benefit students, farmers, and society.

With the mechanization of farm activities being the need of the hour and to increase the production and productivity, this centre will help farmers whose earnings are based on agriculture in Haryana as well as in India. Though subsidy is being provided for farm machinery, due to the prohibitive cost of farm machinery all farmers may not come forward to own them. Hence, the establishment of Custom Hiring Centre is a boon for farmers especially the small and marginal ones and will also provide them with hiring services of various agricultural machinery/implements used for different operations.

Announcing the establishment of Custom Hiring Center, Prof. K.P. Singh, the Vice-Chancellor, CCSHAU said “The major objective of the centre is to provide easy access to high value and technical agricultural equipment to farmers and empower them, especially the small and marginal farmers. Such centre will help in popularizing organic farming, to carry out research and extension activities in organic farming. This will also allow farmers to develop a package of practices on different modes of organic farming and will incubate them as successful organic growers.”

This CHC will be helpful in:-

1. Ensuring effective inter-cultivation and other cultural operations

2. Offsetting the adverse economies of scale due to the high cost of individual ownership

3. Ensuring effective harvesting with reduced harvest window leads to minimization of harvesting

losses

4. Providing hiring services for various agricultural machinery/implements applied for different

Operations

CHC comprise a set of farm machinery and equipment meant for custom hiring by farmers. Certain implements and equipment like tractors, power tillers, etc. will be crop-specific and self-propelled machinery like combine harvesters, etc will be available for common use. CHC will include different types of machinery like Tractor, Laser land leveler, Cultivator, Rotavator, Seed-cum-fertilizer drill, Multi-crop planter, Potato planter to name a few.