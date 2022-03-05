CDJ & Associates Awarded as One of the Nation’s Top 30 PR/Reputation Management Firms by DesignRush

CDJ & Associates has been recognized as one of the top 30 PR & Reputation Management Agencies by DesignRush, an digital authority that systematically ranks agencies and other professional companies.

After reviewing and judging CDJ & Associates’ performance with influential industries including healthcare, non-profit, political campaigns, insurance, wellness, financial management and the religious sector, the renown online platform awarded CDJ & Associates a spot amongst the top-ranked agencies.

CDJ & Associates, founded by CEO Camille D. Jamerson, has served in business since 2016. The Midwest boutique business management firm specializes in Crisis, Reputation, PR & Strategic management. Their ideal clients range from CEO’s and entrepreneurs to political and public figures and more. During the pandemic, the company diversified its offerings and continued to grow through an expansion of services and building a strategic leadership succession plan.

The CDJA team consists of experts in numerous areas of business management, reputation building, political campaign management support, public relations, press, media, communications, and crisis management. This team is led by an award-winning, CEO who is Certified in Business, Leadership and Operational Management through Harvard University. She is also a certified Crisis Manager with the Federal Emergency Management Administration.

DesignRush annually assesses thousands of agencies and remains committed to serving as a conduit for brands to find the best solutions for their PR, branding and marketing needs. The user-friendly platform allows users to search for vendors based on unique filters, such as location, specialty, budget and pricing structure.