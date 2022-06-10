CDSL conducts “Empowering Our Protectors” – an Investor Awareness Program for the Assam Rifles

Central Depository Services (India) Limited (“CDSL”), Asia’s first and only listed depository, conducted ‘Empowering Our Protectors’ – an Investor Awareness program for the Assam Rifles. The program focused on empowering them to become Atmanirbhar or self-sufficient while investing in the securities markets.

At the launch of this unique initiative, Shri Nehal Vora, MD & CEO, CDSL stated, “It is my honour and privilege to be a part of this important education program. As we celebrate the 75 years of India’s Independence through Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, it is imperative to commemorate the people who safeguard our freedom. CDSL strongly believes in empowering our Protectors with the knowledge that will help them make informed financial decisions and become Atmanirbhar Niveshak or self-sufficient investors. The same has been endeavored through the program conducted yesterday for the Assam Rifles.

We trust that this will be the start of a crucial and rewarding journey for the Protectors of the Nation. Jai Hind!”