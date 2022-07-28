CEAT Introduces EnergyDrive designed for four-wheeler EVs…

Mumbai, July 2022: CEAT Ltd., India’s leading tyre manufacturer today launched its new range of EnergyDrive tyres specifically designed for four-wheeler EVs.

Normally, EVs operate as silent vehicles with high torque, making the tyre noise more evident. The new EnergyDrive tyres feature CALM (CEAT Acoustic Lowering Material) technology. CEAT is using this patented sound absorbing material which reduces noise by filtration and absorption of vibration.

CEAT has incorporated EneryDrive tyres with the new cavity design called EasyFlex; the new design helps to reduce the rolling resistance of the tyres assisting the EV with a better driving range. The DuraBlock technology used in the new EnergyDrive provides the new range of these tyres with an improved block stiffness and lower thread flexing. The better stiffness lowers the deformation of the tyres while cornering on a road, it enables the tyres to last longer in the EVs which have higher torque than the conventional vehicles.

Commenting on the launch Mr. Arnab Banerjee, COO, CEAT said, “This marks the first time that a tyre such as EnergyDrive has been launched aimed at four-wheeler EVs in India. EVs are generally very silent vehicles with high torque, making the tyre noise more evident. Our EnergyDrive range of tyres with CALM technology, tackle this problem for EV owners in the country. We hope to emerge as the preferred tyre for EV owners.”

CEAT is already a leader in the tyre segment for two-wheeler EVs in India with a 50 percent share of business. The company has already made a foray into the commercial segment with the launch of specially designed tyres for the Tata Ace EV.