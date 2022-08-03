CEAT launches EnergyRide EV for two-wheeler EVs

Pune, August 3 2022: CEAT Ltd., India’s leading tyre manufacturer launched EnergyRide EV, India’s first EV range of tyres specially designed for electric two-wheelers.

The characteristics and performance of the internal combustion engine-powered scooters and electric scooters are vastly different, hence there is a need for a different set of tyres for EV scooters. EnergyRide EV is designed to maximize the performance of the EV scooters and tyres. EV scooters have higher torque as compared to their internal combustion counterparts. The higher torque is instantly available to the rider as he/she starts the scooter. Traditional two-wheeler tyres are not equipped to manage this torque and weight. CEAT’s EnergyRide EV range of tyres come with a unique ‘Circuit Design’, which provide better grip in high torque and instant acceleration through superior water channelling. It also distributes the force exerted on the tyres evenly around the tyre, thus reducing wear and tear of the tyres and eventually helping them to last longer. EnergyRide EV tyres are incorporated with a special rolling resistance compound which reduces the energy loss during motion. The lower rolling resistance provided by the EneryRide EV tyres aids an electric scooter to save energy and provides the desired extended range to the scooter.

Sharing more light on the launch Mr. Arnab Banerjee, COO, CEAT said, “At CEAT we go out of our way to understand the consumer; and EnergyRide EV tyres address two main concerns of electric scooter owners, i.e., safety and range anxiety. We have designed EnergyRide EV to manage the instant acceleration of the electric scooters while ensuring tyre life is not compromised. Our low rolling resistance compound also addresses range anxiety concerns that many EV users face today.”

CEAT is a leader in EV tyre space with partnerships across major OEMs and has forayed into the 4 wheeler passenger car tyres space as well.