CEAT Launches ‘For The Game Called Road’ Two-Wheeler campaign with Harmanpreet Kaur

Mumbai, 29 March 2023: CEAT Ltd, India’s leading tyre manufacturer launched its new TVC ‘For The Game Called Road’ for its two-wheeler product range. The campaign features Harmanpreet Kaur, Captain of the Indian Women’s Cricket team.

The new TVC conceptualized by Ogilvy shows an interesting conversation between Harmanpreet Kaur riding a two-wheeler and her coach riding as a pillion as she faces various obstacles enroute to her destination. Harman champion of the game called cricket faces a new ‘Game’ on the road which she overcomes safely with the stability and grip of CEAT two-wheeler tyres. The campaign reiterates CEAT’s purpose of ‘Making Mobility Safer & Smarter. Everyday’.