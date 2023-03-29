CEAT Launches ‘For The Game Called Road’ Two-Wheeler campaign with Harmanpreet Kaur

Mumbai, 29 March 2023: CEAT Ltd, India’s leading tyre manufacturer launched its new TVC ‘For The Game Called Road’ for its two-wheeler product range. The campaign features Harmanpreet Kaur, Captain of the Indian Women’s Cricket team.
The new TVC conceptualized by Ogilvy shows an interesting conversation between Harmanpreet Kaur riding a two-wheeler and her coach riding as a pillion as she faces various obstacles enroute to her destination. Harman champion of the game called cricket faces a new ‘Game’ on the road which she overcomes safely with the stability and grip of CEAT two-wheeler tyres. The campaign reiterates CEAT’s purpose of ‘Making Mobility Safer & Smarter. Everyday’.
Speaking on the campaign, Mr. Lakshmi Narayanan B, Chief Marketing Officer – CEAT Limited said, “CEAT has been passionate about cricket and as the cricket fever grips in – we all see cricket in every moment. ‘For The Game Called Road’ is Harmanpreet’s perspective of Indian roads and how she sees cricket at every turn and corner. It’s a light-hearted and fresh take of a rider on road seeing a parallel world of cricket. It’s CEAT’s way of paying a tribute to the sport and its fans.”
Rohit Dubey, Executive creative director, Ogilvy said, “On the face of it, it’s a safety and product story with metaphors from cricket. But if you look closely, it’s the story of learning from the young, entrusting them – with a senior male coach, confidently taking the pillion seat, we’re implicitly trying to break stereotypes as well. And when it comes to riding, Harmanpreet does it so affably, without a sense of malice towards the road, but a playfulness we were pleasantly surprised with her performance. Having said this, none of it would have been possible without a strong marketing intent from team CEAT, which finally decided to bring its cricketing association to its communication forefront, reading the media landscape right and aligning all the vectors towards it. We’re positive that this will elevate the love for the brand.”