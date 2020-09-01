CEAT protects Auto rickshaw drivers and customers with ‘CEAT Shield of Safety’ in Kolkata

Kolkata, 1st September 2020: CEAT, India’s leading tyre manufacturer with the aim of making mobility safer and smarter, provides the much-needed essential gear to auto-rickshaw drivers in the country. With the prime goal of making commute safe for both drivers and customers, the company is providing ‘CEAT Shield of Safety’ equipped with protective barriers for restricting contact between driver and passenger. The kit includes an isolation cover (to be put inside the auto), surface cleaner and sanitizer along with bottle holder, masks and gloves.

Mr. Amit Tolani, Chief Marketing Officer, CEAT Tyres Ltd said, “With apprehensions amongst the commuters on preferring public transport options this initiative will help auto-rickshaw drivers to solve their problems of not getting any rides during the Unlock phase. With the ‘CEAT Shield of Safety’, we are trying our best to ensure the safety of the auto-rickshaw community as well as the passengers. With this in place already, we are planning to explore similar initiatives in other verticals of commuter segments and in various parts of the country.”

In addition to the safety kit, CEAT is also providing collaterals with details on how to sanitize the vehicle and how to ensure the customer’s safety while riding. These elements will make it easier for customers to choose safer vehicles plying on the roads.