Celebal Technologies, a Jaipur-based software company named as the 2021 Microsoft India Partner of the Year

Jaipur, Rajasthan, India: Celebal Technologies has won the prestigious Microsoft India Country Partner of the Year Award. They were honoured among a field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in Customer Satisfaction and Technology Innovation using Microsoft Cloud Platform. Headquartered in Jaipur, Rajasthan, the company has been steadily building a global presence with its innovative offerings around Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, and Enterprise Cloud.

The Microsoft Country Partner of the Year Awards honours partners at the regional level that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based solutions during the past year. Celebal Technologies distinguished itself as a valued partner from thousands of partner nominations with their proven business impact across solutions ranging from Cloud to Productivity to Core Infrastructure.

“Being named 2021 Microsoft India Partner of the Year is an important distinction for us,” said Anupam Gupta, Co-founder and Head of US Operations, Celebal Technologies. “Our unique expertise lies at the Intersection of “Traditional Enterprise” and “Modern Cloud Innovation”. We shall continue to deliver on the promise of Intelligent Enterprise for our customers across the Globe”.

“Our relentless focus on innovation and a customer-obsessed culture has helped us achieve this award in India, which is one of the most prominent and fastest-growing regions for Microsoft Cloud,” added Anirudh Kala, Co-founder, Director, and Chief Data Scientist, Celebal Technologies. “This recognition is indicative of the trust placed in us. We shall continue to build resilient solutions aligned with the Microsoft Azure Cloud platform to solve the business challenges of tomorrow.”

This achievement is a testament to Celebal Technologies’ high level of expertise and innovation, along with a demonstrable track record of successful projects, effective engagement with local Microsoft office, and significant business impact for its customers.