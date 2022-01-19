Celebal Technologies has earned the Al and Machine Learning on Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization

Jaipur, India – January 19, 2022 – Celebal Technologies, today announced it has earned the AI and Machine Learning on Microsoft Azure advanced specialization, a validation of a services partner’s deep knowledge, extensive experience and proven success in enabling customer adoption of AI and implementing Azure solutions for machine learning life cycle and AI-powered apps.

Only partners that meet stringent criteria around customer success and staff skilling, as well as pass a third-party audit of their AI and machine learning technical practices, are able to earn the AI and Machine Learning on Microsoft Azure advanced specialization.

As the speed of business accelerates, organizations of every type and size are looking for ways to streamline processes and deliver simpler, faster, and smarter resources to help them keep up.

Partners with the AI and Machine Learning on Microsoft Azure advanced specialization can give you the tools and knowledge to develop AI solutions on your terms, build AI into your mission-critical applications, and put responsible AI into action.

Anirudh Kala, Co-founder, Director and Chief Data Scientist at Celebal Technologies said, “We are delighted to be one of the earliest partners across the globe to have achieved the AI and Machine Learning on Microsoft Azure advanced specialization. AI and machine learning have become vital tools in ushering in next-level enterprise innovation and unlocking new business opportunities. This accomplishment adds to our 3 existing advanced specializations and validates our strengths in delivering end-to-end digital transformations for all our customers.”

Rodney Clark, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales and Channel Chief, Microsoft added, “AI and Machine Learning on Microsoft Azure advanced specialization highlights the partners who can be viewed as most capable when it comes to implementing Azure solutions for machine learning lifecycle and AI-powered apps. Celebal Technologies clearly demonstrated that they have both the skills and the experience to enabling customer adoption of AI and Machine Learning in Microsoft Azure advanced specialization.”