Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal dispatches the first freighter cargo transshipment from Bangladesh to Spain

27 Mar 2023: Celebi Delhi Cargo at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, dispatched the first cargo shipment from Bangladesh to Spain. The transshipment cargo started its road journey from the capital city of Bangladesh, Dhaka, crossed the Bangladesh-India border at Benapole-Petrapole and reached Delhi International Airport to board a flight to its final destination, Spain. The shipment took around five days to reach Delhi from Bangladesh by road.

The Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal team successfully dispatched the first full freighter load of about 124 MT cargo shipment from Bangladesh Export Air Cargo on a Boeing B747-800, an Atlas Air freighter. On this occasion, Mr. Kamesh Peri, CEO, of Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal, said, “As an international cargo terminal operator, it is our immense pleasure to facilitate international transhipments from Bangladesh to third countries via Delhi Airport. We welcome this initiative of the Indian government to allow exporters from Bangladesh to send their international cargo via Delhi International Airport. This route will be faster and more economical for Bangladesh exporters, and we, at Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal, are looking forward to facilitating many more such shipments in the future.”