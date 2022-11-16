Celebi India – First ground handler to Introduce 100% Electric Air-Conditioned Tarmac Coaches for Passenger Transportation in India at the Delhi International Airport

Aligned with the Indian aviation ministry’s aim to decarbonize the aviation segment by 2030, Celebi India has taken another major step by introducing the first ever 100% Electric Air-Conditioned Tarmac Coaches for Passenger Transportation in India at the Delhi International Airport.

ECO-LIFE, a Made in India Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV), is an aesthetically designed tarmac coach for air passengers. Powered by fast plug-in charging lithium-ion batteries, these buses run on highly efficient PSPM electric motors offering a silent and seamless ride for the passengers. Built with high-strength monocoque structures, the buses have long durability and best-in-class comfort.