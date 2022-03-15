Celebrate A Crunchy Holi With Cornitos

March 15, 2022 Neel Achary Business 0
Celebrate_A_Crunchy_Holi_With_Cornitos

New Delhi, March 2022: The festival of Holi is celebrated with great fervor across the country and it gets together people of all ages. People love snacking during Holi festival. Cornitos has a range of healthy snacks they can surely be the best addition to the festive food platter.

CRUSTIES – Crunch of health with array of flavors and ingredients

CRUSTIES are the newest addition to Cornitos range of healthy flavourful snacks. CRUSTIES is a baked crunchy zigzag snack made with rajma, chana and potatoes. CRUSTIES can be served as a pre holi energizers or as munchies during the party. Cornitos CRUSTIES is making munching healthy & more colorful for you, Baked with the flavors of Dilli Chaat, Italian Cheese, and King Curry. So now it is Happy Crustying this Holi.

Cornitos Crusties

DIY WRAPS – Quick and easy wraps

When the energy levels need a boost after a tiring but memorable day of colours and being surrounded by loved ones. Indulge in a brunch that is quick and easy to assemble and make. The appetizing and filing wraps are available in three types – Falafel Wrap Kit, Hara Bhara Kebab Wrap Kit and Shami Kebab Wrap Kit.

DIY Kits

Veggie Nachos – A crunch of healthy snack seasoned with spices

As you unwind for the day with a favourite movie or TV show, take a chance to open up a bag of crunchy and tasty nachos crisps that are made with the goodness of superfoods like quinoa, beetroot and spiced with garlic and pink salt.

Healthy Munch Combo (Melange + Quinoa + Beetroot + Salsa Dip 50g)

You can enjoy Cornitos Healthy Snacks at 25% off on a minimum purchase of INR 600 by using the code HOLI25 by buying from https://shop.cornitos.in/

About Neel Achary 12056 Articles
Neel Achary is the editor of Business News This Week. He has been covering all the business stories, economy, and corporate stories.
Website Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube LinkedIn