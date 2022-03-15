Celebrate_A_Crunchy_Holi_With_Cornitos

New Delhi, March 2022: The festival of Holi is celebrated with great fervor across the country and it gets together people of all ages. People love snacking during Holi festival. Cornitos has a range of healthy snacks they can surely be the best addition to the festive food platter.

CRUSTIES are the newest addition to Cornitos range of healthy flavourful snacks. CRUSTIES is a baked crunchy zigzag snack made with rajma, chana and potatoes. CRUSTIES can be served as a pre holi energizers or as munchies during the party. Cornitos CRUSTIES is making munching healthy & more colorful for you, Baked with the flavors of Dilli Chaat, Italian Cheese, and King Curry. So now it is Happy Crustying this Holi.

When the energy levels need a boost after a tiring but memorable day of colours and being surrounded by loved ones. Indulge in a brunch that is quick and easy to assemble and make. The appetizing and filing wraps are available in three types – Falafel Wrap Kit, Hara Bhara Kebab Wrap Kit and Shami Kebab Wrap Kit.

As you unwind for the day with a favourite movie or TV show, take a chance to open up a bag of crunchy and tasty nachos crisps that are made with the goodness of superfoods like quinoa, beetroot and spiced with garlic and pink salt.

