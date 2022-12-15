Celebrate A Festive Christmas Season With Sahara Star

Mumbai, December 2022- Christmas is around the corner and Sahara Star is all set to open the doors for all the Christmas glitters filled with joy and happiness. It’s time to gather the Christmas spirit and celebrate the festivity with family and loved ones while you indulge in scrumptious meals in an enchanting atmosphere.

At the entrance of the Hotel, the festive glitter will reflect in the eyes as you walk past the tall white Christmas tree and the Gingerbread house with tempting Christmas treats, including Plum Pudding, Yule Logs, and stolen and chocolate Santa. A range of customized hampers featuring classic favorites is the cherry on the top, the decorations and the Christmas cheer all add on to the atmosphere.

To bring in the joy of the season, Chef Rupesh and his team at The Earthplate restaurant are delighted to present the guests with a delectable Christmas Eve midnight buffet on the 24th of December 2022, consisting of meats, vegetables, and other traditional delicacies along with finest wines and cocktails specially curated for the occasion.

Start the beautiful Christmas Day with an abundant brunch at The Earthplate on 25th December 2022. Do not miss the festive menu, which presents fresh seafood, traditional roasted turkey with condiments, Braised Red Cabbage, Buttered Water Chestnuts, New Potato, Brussels sprout as well as the always delicious desserts from the in-house bakery shop. One can enjoy the brunch meal with the soothing tunes of the live music while Santa Claus keeps the kids engaged with lots of surprise gifts and delicious Christmas treats.

Christmas Buffet at the Earthplate – Global Cuisine restaurant, Sahara Star

Christmas Eve Midnight Buffet – Rs.1800 plus taxes per person

24th December 2022, 12.30 AM – 3.00AM

Christmas Brunch with Santa – Rs.3800 plus taxes per person

25th December 2022, 12.30 PM – 4.00 PM

Pic Credit:crosshairscommunication.com