Celebrate Akshaya Tritiya With Tanishq’s ‘stunning Every Ear’ Collection

21, April 2023: Gold has riveted various cultures around the world and it signifies auspiciousness, grandeur, and purity. On the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, Tanishq, India’s largest jewellery retail brand from the house of Tata has launched a collection with a wide array of exquisite modern earrings across gold and diamonds called ‘Stunning Every Ear’.

With this new launch, the brand has expanded the designs and variety of earrings offering something for every woman’s style. Each pair of earrings has a story to tell and a personality of its own making it a perfect match for all. The new collection offers a wide range of beautifully crafted earrings, designed to suit every taste, style, attire, and occasion. The collection features elegant studs, contemporary drop earrings, classy climbers, traditional jhumkas, and much more. Each piece is crafted with utmost precision and attention to detail, comprising of extensive designs and craftsmanship in 18Kt and 22Kt gold.

This Akshaya Tritiya glows with prosperity and elegance with mesmerizing earring designs from Tanishq along with irresistible offers ahead of the festivity. Tanishq is running a 20% off* on making charges of gold jewellery and diamond jewelry value from 14th to 24th April 2023

​Ring in a new dawn of abundance this Akshaya Tritiya with Tanishq’s exciting new collection – Stunning Every Ear. Tanishq is offering an exciting offer wherein customers can unlock the old gold sitting in their locker and own stunning designs without spending extra. Customers can exchange their old gold bought from any jeweler and get 100%* exchange value.

Speaking on the launch of the collection, Mr. Ajoy Chawla, CEO of –the Jewellery Divison at Titan Company Limited said “We are witnessing and expecting a positive consumer sentiment this Akshaya Tritiya festive period, particularly in the last 4-5 days post the offer period rolled-out. To enable customers to purchase with peace of mind amidst a volatile gold price environment, Tanishq has also launched a gold rate protection plan for this month, allowing them to book in advance and shield themselves from this volatility. In a high gold rate regime, we also see “old gold exchange” and focus on “light weights” as important levers to help solve for customers’ budget constraints, thereby enabling them to take advantage of this auspicious period to purchase precious jewellery. We are delighted to launch a very exciting earrings collection ‘Stunning Every Ear’, in both 22kt gold and diamond studded offerings. Overall, we remain optimistic about the Akshaya Tritiya festive period retail sales outlook.”

​With a range of designs and styles to choose from, customers can find the perfect pair of earrings to complement their attire and make a statement at any event. Visit a Tanishq store near you and avail the benefits of Gold Rate Protection wherein customers can book in advance and stay protected against increasing gold rates till 30th April, 2023. The Stunning Every Ear collection is available at select Tanishq stores and on Tanishq’s e-commerce-enabled website https://www.tanishq.co.in/stunningeveryear