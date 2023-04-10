Celebrate Akshaya Tritiya with the Timeless De Beers Forevermark Icon Collection

Bangalore, 10 April 2023: On the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya that celebrates good fortune and prosperity, De Beers Forevermark, the diamond jewellery house renowned for its exceptional quality, presents – the Forevermark Icon™ Collection.

During this festive time when precious items are purchased to mark prosperity, the Forevermark Icon™ Collection is the perfect jewellery accessory to compliment the occasion. The collection pays tribute to the iconic motif that has been at the core of the brand since its inception. Originally inspired by the beauty of stars in the South African night sky and the outline of a diamond, the Forevermark Icon™ Collection has been reimagined into a new line of diamond jewellery. Each piece is crafted with delicate settings and motifs that are enhanced by the brilliance of De Beers Forevermark diamonds that sparkle like stars at the centre of each design.

This jewellery collection has been created for those who have a unique sense of self and style. With sixty-two exquisite pieces, the collection includes earrings, chic cufflinks, asymmetric bangles, rings and pendants, all crafted from 18K yellow, white, and rose gold. The collection features ornate openwork, colourful enamel applications, pavé set diamonds, and various diamond shapes. The Forevermark Icon™ collection is a contemporary and effortless fine jewellery collection that can be worn on its own or stacked and layered with other favourite pieces to create a bold yet refined statement. Each piece is designed to be worn every day, making them the perfect gift for a loved one on this auspicious occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Amit Pratihari, Vice President, De Beers Forevermark India, said, “Akshaya Tritiya is a very important festival in India, and we are thrilled to offer our clients the opportunity to mark this auspicious occasion with the classic Forevermark Icon™ Collection. Each piece in the collection has been crafted with the utmost care and features diamonds that have been selected for their beauty and rarity. We believe that our clients will appreciate the timeless elegance of these pieces, which are designed to be treasured for a lifetime.”

De Beers Forevermark’s commitment to responsible sourcing ensures that each diamond is ethically and sustainably sourced. The brand’s rigorous selection process ensures that only the most beautiful and rare diamonds are chosen for inclusion in the collection.

Celebrate Akshaya Tritiya by adding the captivating Forevermark Icon™ Collection to your jewellery collection available at select authorized retailers across India.