Celebrate Deepawali with Fabindia this festive season

Celebrate Craft . Celebrate Traditions . Celebrate Heritage. Celebrate Generations

Mumbai, 3rd October 2022: This festive season come celebrate craft and traditions for generations of India with Fabindia’s festive collection. Beautifully designed to commemorate the rich heritage and techniques of India; this range revives age-old weaving techniques, block printing, hand embroidery, colour and craft to create those special festive ensembles. At Fabindia, take your pick from a wide range of fabrics in silk, silk blends, tussars, cottons in every style imaginable for everyone in the family. Not to miss this season is our Kurta is Festive collection. Rich hues, intricate embroideries, bold prints and sustainable fits adds to our belief in this silhouette that Kurta is Craft, Kurta is Classic, Kurta is Celebration. Bespoke Kurtas for Men will be your go to this season towards personalisation. Pick your fabric, colour, style and get it made specially for you.

fabSARI is a collection of hand-crafted luxury in benarasi, chanderi, kanjeevaram, ikat, tussar weaves. Celebration of colour and craft, these statement saris will be your go to for this festive season and quality crafted to be able to pass them on to the next generation. Thoughtfully designed, made by our artisans just for you. The colours are inspired by the spirit of India; rich reds to blazing blues, emerald greens to golden yellows, dazzling oranges to perfect pinks, vibrant violets to creamy ivory.

To elevate your festive style, the Fabindia collection also offers a wide range of dupattas, jewellery, bags, clutches and footwear to match.

Fabgift is our newest category curation for this season. Handcrafted with style and function, gifting made easy for you. Elegantly designed gift boxes with home décor products by fabHOME and skincare by fabessentials.

Speaking about the festive collections, Dipali Patwa, Group Head of Brand, Digital & Community said , “These gorgeous hand-crafted collections have been specially created by our design teams using traditional techniques and rich Indian craftsmanship. From soulful fits to skilfully crafted gifts, let no family member be left behind this Diwali! We are excited for you to join our fabfamily rewards program and become part of community to enjoy special perks, early previews, giveaways, events and much more.”

fabHOME is launching several beautiful collections for all your festive soirees. Chitra and Yutika consisting tea, dinner and serve-ware collections in bone china and recycled glass accents to Dhaani and Patra kitchen, dinner and serve-ware collections in hand-crafted brass. Sarina bedding collection is elegantly crafted from hand blocked printed Ajrakh to Tarini table essentials made from sustainable cement bags procured from scrap shops, cleaned and processed to give a fabulous makeover by our artisans. And guess what, fabHOME is coming to Bangalore with its largest home floor experience. More on that coming soon.