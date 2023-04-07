Celebrate Easter with a memorable staycation at DoubleTree by Hilton Jaipur Amer

Jaipur, India: Are you looking for an exciting way to celebrate Easter this year? Look no further than DoubleTree by Hilton Jaipur Amer! This luxurious hotel is thrilled to announce its Easter staycation promotion, offering guests a chance to create unforgettable memories with their loved ones.

With the Easter staycation promotion, you can enjoy a luxurious stay at DoubleTree by Hilton Jaipur Amer at a discounted rate of Rs 9500 plus taxes on your room reservations. The offer includes a mouth-watering breakfast and a special Easter dinner that will leave you craving for more. The hotel offers modern amenities, spacious and well-appointed rooms, and stunning views of the surrounding landscapes, making it the perfect destination to relax and unwind.

Indulge in a sumptuous feast featuring a curated selection of delectable dishes, including Braised lamb with beans, carrots, and mint, Easter Turkey, Parmesan Yorkshire Pudding, Crumbed fish with spinach and wild mushrooms, Leeks, Artichoke pies, and more. The Easter dinner will also feature a range of scrumptious desserts such as hot cross buns, choc and peanut butter cake, Easter egg cheesecake, Easter cupcakes, Easter Simnel cake, candied carrot cake, and more.

“We understand the importance of spending quality time with loved ones during the holiday season, and hope to make this Easter a memorable one for our guests,” said Mr. Neeraj Maharshi, General Manager of Doubletree by Hilton Jaipur Amer.

Don’t miss out on this exclusive offer! Book your Easter staycation at DoubleTree by Hilton Jaipur Amer now and make this Easter a truly special one for you and your loved ones.