Celebrate Festival of Togetherness with AksClothings

New Delhi: Aks Clothings, an illustrious fashion couture brand has come a long way since its foundation in 2014 and has left no stones unturned in catering contemporary and ethnic collections for different segments. Aks Clothings is delighted to present yet another alluring collection on the festive eve of Karwa Chauth to celebrate love and togetherness. This stylish and ravishing collection is specially designed to live up to the fashion sensibilities of all charming couples. The ensemble has been specially curated so that endearing couples can match their outfit as beautifully as they match their steps in life together. After their successful stint with Aks’s ingenious and appealing Mother-Daughter duo and siblings collection for all the vivacious mothers, daughters, and siblings, Aks completely understands the importance of family values. With family in mind, Aks yearned to bring forth another unique collection for the pillar of the family i.e. husbands and fathers. Karwa Chauth is an opportunity for all devoted wives to wish for the long life of their partners and welcome eternal happiness into their lives.

Nidhi Yadav, the founder and creative head of Aks Clothings while commenting about the launch says, “With this ethereal collection, Aks is making its debut in the men’s fashion and therefore is thrilled to have finally catered to become for all the family members ranging. Who does not want to be a part of such a zestful celebration, right? Aks’s venture will ensure that all the family members get immersed in the energy of all the Indian festivities with their gracious ethnic attires. The wholesomeness of Indian festivals is something that arouses everyone’s excitement and stirs up all the happy memory. We with this Karwa Chauth collection, welcome everyone to adorn beautiful attires and enjoy to the fullest with their near and dear ones.”

The proficiently designed attires coupled with a touch of royal ethnicity and contemporary modernity make this collection even more desirable for Indian wear enthusiasts. Made from the finest fabric to make you feel comfortable while radiating charisma, this collection is created to suit the needs of Indian traditions and occasions. The collection in fact is an all-in-one outfit for twinning that can bedazzle the beholders and level up to the grandeur of several Indian occasions ranging from marriage functions, Indian festivals, Puja ceremonies, wedding anniversaries, and even to surprise your special one.

Especially this Karwa Chauth, stun your better half with matching fashion bold outfits!