Celebrate Holi with a Splash of Vibrant Colours at DoubleTree by Hilton Jaipur Amer

Celebrate Holi with a Splash of vibrant colours in the pink city amidst the majestic Aravali Range at DoubleTree by Hilton Jaipur Amer. The hotel is hosting a grand celebration in their garden area to usher in the true spirit of Holi filled with joy, hope and a strong dose of unlimited fun on the 7th of March.

The Holi celebration promises you everything you need to make your holi-day perfect. Let loose and dance to the beats of upbeat music as you immerse yourself in the fervor of Holi with a live DJ. No Indian festival can be celebrated without delicious food. Indulge yourself in true Indian flavours at the live chaat counters with golgappas, kachoris, and lots more while you keep your spirits high with unlimited pours of IMFL as you enjoy the festivities with organic colours and a glass of thandai.

Revel in the joy of the colours of Holi and create everlasting memories with your friends and family at DoubleTree By Hilton Jaipur Amer.

Where: Garden area, DoubleTree By Hilton Jaipur Amer.

When: 7th March 2023

Time: 4:00 PM- 7:00 PM

Price: INR 2,499 + Taxes (Per Person)

Inclusions:

• Holi Celebration

• Live Chaat Counters

• Unlimited Pours of IMFL

• Use of Organic Colours

• DJ & Dance

For reservations, call: +91 8800423800