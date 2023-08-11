Celebrate India’s Rich Flavors this Independence Day at Roseate House, Aerocity

On this patriotic occasion Roseate House, Aerocity will take you on an epic culinary journey through the diverse regions of our incredible nation. At DEL, enjoy the specially curated menu by Roseate’s master chefs who have skillfully crafted the Independence Day menu showcasing the authentic flavors of all four corners of India, ensuring a delightful experience that celebrates the essence of unity in diversity.

Indulge in the Exquisite Flavors of India:

From the North:

Tamatar Wangun: A Kashmiri delicacy featuring succulent tomatoes and brinjals cooked to perfection, with aromatic spices that transport you to the valleys of the Himalayas.

Amritsari Aloo Wadiyan: Crispy and tangy potato and urad dal fritters, straight from the heart of Punjab, offering a symphony of flavors.

From the West:

Mutton Kolhapuri: A fiery and robust mutton curry, prepared with Kolhapuri masalas that pack a punch and awaken your taste buds.

Gatta Curry: Experience the magic of Rajasthan with this dish of gram flour dumplings in a luscious yogurt-based curry.

Amrood ki Subzi: A unique creation from Gujarat, this guava curry is a sweet and savory delight that’s sure to surprise and delight.

From the East:

Aloo Posto: Embrace the simplicity of Bengal with this dish made of potatoes cooked in a creamy poppy seed paste, a true representation of comfort food.

Macher Jhol: Dive into the flavors of the Bay of Bengal with this traditional Bengali fish curry, infused with regional spices and herbs.

From the South:

Chicken Chettinad: A star from the Tamil Nadu culinary treasure trove, this dish boasts a rich blend of aromatic spices that create an explosion of flavors in your mouth.

Narang Choru: A fragrant and citrusy rice dish from Kerala, made with fragrant spices and fresh orange zest, capturing the essence of the Malabar coast.

Payasam: Conclude your journey with a delightful South Indian dessert – a creamy and sweet rice pudding that encapsulates the essence of the region.

This Independence Day, let your taste buds embark on a remarkable journey across India, all while celebrating the spirit of freedom and unity at Roseate House, Aerocity. Book your table now and be a part of this unforgettable experience!

When – Tuesday, 15th August 2023

Where – DEL, Roseate House, Aerocity

Buffet Price – INR 4000/- ++ per person