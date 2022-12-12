Celebrate joy of gifting with Amazon.in’s Christmas Shopping Store

Bengaluru, December 12, 2022: Get your Secret Santa lists ready and spread the Christmas cheer by fulfilling shopping needs and wish lists for you and your loved ones with the specially curated ‘Christmas Store’ on Amazon. in. The store brings together a host of deals and offers on a wide selection of products across categories ranging from Christmas décor, gift sets, party essentials, smartphones, electronics, groceries & household essentials, home décor, electronics, accessories, Amazon devices, fashion, and beauty essentials and much more. The store is live till 25th December 2022.

The specially curated ‘Christmas Store’ on Amazon.in is designed to spread joy and be the one-stop shop for customers to fulfill all their shopping and gifting needs from the comfort of their homes. Customers can shop from beloved brands such as Himalaya, The Whole Truth, Ferrero Rocher, Hershey’s, Dukes, Bakers Dozen, Bevzilla Samsung, OnePlus, Sony, GIVA, Happilo, Redmi, Borosil, Bajaj, and many more.

Customers can also use their voice to access the ‘Christmas Store’ using Alexa on the Amazon shopping app (Android only). Users can tap the mic icon on the app and say – “Alexa, go to Christmas Store” and land directly on the store.

Explore the gifting range on Amazon.in and make your Christmas extra special with offers and deals from sellers.

Make your home Christmas ready

One94store Crack Star String Lights 16 Led (Plug-in) Decorative Lights for Diwali, Christmas, Party, and Wedding Events: These Super cute pastel Star Strings are perfect for your kids’ bedroom decoration this Christmas. Warm mini LED lights are so bright and perfect to spice up your decoration and add welcome feelings to your party. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 474.

Evisha Large Size 2 Pcs Santa Claus Socks for Christmas Tree Party Decoration Hanging: Fiesta Paper Fans are the perfect decoration, you can fold them up after use and save them for subsequent celebrations. These gorgeous hanging paper fan decorations are easy to make and are perfect decorations for a party or any other occasion. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 322.

Christmas Party Decoration: Decorate your home this Christmas with this backdrop that comes with tools like a Balloon strip and Glue dots. You can stick the balloons, curtains, and Backdrop on anywhere you want.

Shop from Local Shops on Amazon.in

Paradise Enterprises Artificial Christmas Tree with 24 Decorative Ornaments, 2ft/19 Inches: Nothing brings holiday cheer to an interior quite like a well-decorated Christmas tree, whether you’re sticking with classic red and green baubles and twinkling lights or opting for a creative Christmas tree theme, like adorning your spruce with pom-poms, colorful ribbons or candy. Buy now on Amazon.in for INR 499.

BOGATCHI Christmas Gift Hamper Box with Special for Christmas – Chocolates, Cake and Fruit Mix, Free Xmas Gifts: Fill up the Christmas festival with the sweetness of Christmas chocolates gifts which is sure to add a quantum of delight to the occasion.

Festive mood with happy food on Amazon Fresh

Cadbury Choclairs Gold, 605g: Enjoy the new Cadbury Choclairs with caramel inside chocolatey outside. For every chocolate lover who has ever dug deep to find the chewiest chocolate, then welcome to your little slice of heaven. Drool over bigger and chocolatier

Chocobakes Choc layered Cakes, 126g: Indulge in the delightfully light sponge cake enrobed in a chocolatey coating outside and layered with chocolatey cream inside. Perfect as an indulgent “me time” Treat or to relish happy moments with your loved ones and friends.

Unibic Assorted Cookies 75g (Pack of 10): Assorted pack contains 10 different cookies, and tasty options in each packet, there’s sure to be something appealing for all ages and something everyone can enjoy. Indulge in the bundle of Premium Assorted Cookies.

Shop for chocolates, and snacks to gift your loved ones

Bajaj 1603T 16 Liter Oven Toaster Grill, White: Make your favorite food items just the way you like. Its cooking capability includes baking, grilling, toasting, timer with auto shut off.

· Cadbury Celebrations Premium Selections Chocolates Gift Pack: Surprise your loved ones with delicious Cadbury chocolates. This collection comes in a premium pack which makes it a perfect gift pack to share with your family and friends.

· Kisses Hershey’s Cookies n Creme, Almonds & Milk Chocolate: Unwrap and indulge in a melt-in-a-mouth experience. The perfect blend of cookies n creme chocolate snacks to share special moments. Kisses chocolate is made with creamy delicious chocolate and is delicately wrapped to make your loved ones feel special.

· Happilo 100% Natural Premium California Dried Almonds 500g Pack Pouch: A pack of nuts that prepares you for a power-packed day ahead. Garnish your favorite desserts with Happilo almonds to get the perfect taste.

Get your hands on renewed products

(Renewed) Sony Wf-1000Xm4 Industry Leading Active Noise Cancellation 5.2 Bluetooth Tws In-Ear Earbuds With Mic: This Renewed product is tested to work and looks like new with minimal to no signs of wear & tear. It comes with uber-cool features such as noise cancellation with the new Integrated Processor V1, crystal-clear call quality, a beamforming microphone, and a bone-conduction sensor that provides clear voice detection even in noisy environments.

(Renewed) Samsung Galaxy S22 5G (Phantom White, 8GB, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers: Looking for a flagship smartphone, look no further Samsung Galaxy S22 5G is the perfect option for you. Its 6.1-inch 120Hz AMOLED display is a joy to behold while its cameras offer a lot of versatility, with great portrait mode photos. Coupled with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset, and its 4-year OS updates promise is reassuring for those who want to use it for several years.

(Renewed) HP 840g3 Elitebook Ultralight 1.48 KG (6th Gen Intel Core i5 – 6300U /16 GB/2000 GB HDD/Windows 10 Pro/Silver /14 Inch Screen): Planning to buy a new laptop with exceptional features and specifications? HP Elitebook 840 G3 Laptop is a good choice that you can go for. The sturdy, full-length, and ergonomically designed full-size island-style keyboard with a numeric keypad in this laptop will let you work with utmost convenience for a longer time duration. Also, you can work for up to 13.5 hrs without worrying about battery drainage.

Double the joy with exciting deals on electronics & gadgets

KODAK Mini Shot 2 Retro Portable Wireless Instant Camera & Photo Printer: Shoot and print snapshots anytime and anywhere! Print them directly from the Kodak Mini Shot 2 Retro or connect it to any mobile device via Bluetooth to print from the photo gallery quickly and effortlessly. Share amazing memories with your family and friends by using these high-quality photos! Print your favorite pics and keep those images intact forever.

Instant Pot Air Fryer, Vortex 6QT ClearCook, Touch Control Panel, 360° EvenCrisp™ Technology, Uses 95 % less Oil, 6-in-1 Appliance: Air Fry: Make French Fries, Samosas, Kabab/Cutlet, Chicken Nuggets, Corn Cheese Balls, Banana Chips, Cakes/muffins and much more this Christmas. It is built for the entire family and comes with a 5.7-liter large-size inner cooking basket which ensures that you can now make any recipe for the entire family at once.

yeedi Vac 2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Mopping,3000 Pa Suction Power with 3D Obstacle Avoidance, Smart Visual Mapping, Work with Alexa: No need to pick up before you clean. The 3D obstacle avoidance technology dodges daily objects, shoes/pet bowls/kids’ toys/socks, in its way and detects narrow spaces to avoid robots stuck.

Get all things new for your home

Borosil Glass Baking Dish, 1.6L: Strikingly elegant in every table setting, every piece helps transform simple gatherings into stylish occasions. Making whatever you’re doing simpler, smarter, and better with this borosil baking dish.

TIED RIBBONS Christmas Decoration Items for Home: DIY this lovely Christmas tree, not only to enjoy the festive atmosphere of Christmas but also to make a sweet time for you and your family. This tree will give you a wonderful festive memory. It is also an awesome Gift for your friends and family. Dazzle in fashionable attires and accessories

New Fastrack Reflex VOX 2.0 Smart Watch: Enjoy clear calls, hands-free right from your wrist. It has a massive 1.8” HD display with 450 Nits Brightness for that amazing picture quality. Connect to audio devices right from the watch and enjoy music.

GIVA 925 Sterling Silver Anushka Sharma Zircon Deer Heart Pendant with Chain: Upgrade your jewelry game with a perfect blend of tradition and trend. The hand-finished piece features rose gold plating, oxidized silver, and colored stones.

Columbia Men’s Regular Fit Shirt: Made of a soft fabric this shirt is lightweight, and breathable, keeping you comfortable all day long. Upgrade your casual look and this one adds style to jeans and sneakers.

Get hands-on experience with the latest gadgets & books

boAt Airdopes 141 True Wireless In-Ear Earbuds with mic: Enjoy an extended break on weekends with your favorite episodes on stream, the virtue of a playback time of up to 42 hours including the 6 hours of nonstop playtime.

Shakespeare for Every Day of the Year: Enjoy a piece of Shakespeare every day in this stunning gift anthology, perfect to be enjoyed all year round. Each piece comes with an entertaining and insightful introduction.

Gift smart with Amazon Devices

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) gift twin pack with Wipro 9W LED smart bulb: The sleek and compact design makes the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) a convenient addition to any household. Place the Echo Dot anywhere your family can use it and ask Alexa to play Christmas music, control your Christmas smart lights or smart bulbs, check sports scores, tell you the latest news, set alarms, and much more, with just your voice.

Fire TV Stick Lite with all-new Alexa Voice Remote Lite (no TV controls), HD streaming device | Now with App controls – An ideal gift for entertainment lovers, get the Fire TV Stick Lite to experience fast streaming in full HD. The ease of voice navigation with the Alexa Voice Remote Lite gives you enhanced control to search, and launch shows across apps by just asking Alexa. The all-new preset buttons take you to your favorite streaming apps, like Prime Video and Netflix, seamlessly.

All-new Kindle Paperwhite (8 GB) – Now with a 6.8″ display and adjustable warm light: The perfect gift for avid readers, Kindle lets you hold thousands of books on one device so you always have your library on the go. Resume your book right where you left off, and read distraction-free, highlight passages, look up definitions, translate words, and adjust text size, without ever leaving the page. Its glare-free display reads like real paper, even in direct sunlight, and its long battery life ensures you can read for weeks with just a single charge.

Best-selling smartphones to gift your loved ones

Samsung Galaxy M13 (Aqua Green, 4GB, 64GB Storage): Flaunt your flawless clicks with a 50MP dual camera. It comes with multi-layered technology that protects your home phone’s information all the time.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G (Blue Tide, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage): It comes with OxygenOS 12.1 out of the box, meaning you get fresh features like power-saving optimisations and faster app loading.

iQOO Z6 5G (Chromatic Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Snapdragon 695-6nm Processor: Level up your performance with an efficient 6nm Process, with an ANTUTU Score of 410563. Also, we get a 15% improved CPU performance & improved 30% GPU performance (As compared to Snapdragon 690G). It also comes with 18W Fast Charging technology that juices up the battery quickly.

Redmi K50i 5G (Phantom Blue, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage)| Flagship Mediatek Dimensity 8100 Processor: Experience extreme performance with 5nm architecture. The 5G enabled Dimensity 8100 SoC built on TSMC’s advanced 5nm process technology has 25% better CPU power efficiency over previous Dimensity chips. Combined with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage the device elevates the gaming experience to new heights.

Not sure what to gift your loved ones during Christmas?

Amazon Pay Gift Card – Secret Santa Card for Christmas: This gift box is a perfect gift whether it’s a Secret Santa Gift or a gift for your friends or family. Let your loved ones choose their own gift with gift cards!

· Amazon Pay eGift Card: Gift cards make for a perfect gift if you are not sure of what the other person likes. So, give your loved ones a customized gifting card and choose any denomination ranging from INR 10 to INR 100,00 as a gifting amount.

Meeting your Home Appliances needs this winter

LG Hot & Cold Dual Inverter Split AC – 1.5 Ton: Adjust according to your needs with this LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star Hot and Cold Split Air Conditioner which comes with Super Convertible 5 in 1 Cooling, 4 Way Swing and Anti Allergic Filter.

IFB 6.5 Kg Fully Automatic Front-Loading Washing Machine: Leave the dirty work to us this holiday season with the IFB 6.5 Kg Fully Automatic Front-Loading Washing Machine with an in-built heater which comes with the best water and energy efficiency.

Samsung 324 L Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator: This Samsung 324 L Frost Free Refrigerator is a one-stop shop for your refrigerator needs. It comes with convertible 5-on-1 mode technology along with special features such as Deodorizer and Power Freeze.

Pic credit: avianwe.com