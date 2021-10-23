Celebrate love and togetherness of the Karva Chauth Festival with BIBA’s Festive Collection

Bask in the love of your special one on Karwa Chauth with BIBA, the leading ethnic brand, as it has unveiled a special Autumn Winter collection, this festive season. Be spoiled for choice while picking out the Karwa Chauth outfit with Biba’s mesmerizing suit sets, heavy dupattas and anarkalis and more. The festival spirit is in the air with plenty festivities over the month to celebrate good times with families and friends.

This season BIBA has come up with exquisite Collection with handpicked styles with a focus on heavy dupattas with beautifully embellished gold prints, butis radiating grace with printed kalamkari. BIBA gives you a variety of mix-and-match, fusion sets, Indie dresses, classic Anarkalis, classic silhouettes, gorgeous gararas, banarasi dupattas as well.As part of its festive season, BIBA has roped in Ace Designer Rohit Bal to design a special ‘BIBA by Rohit Bal’ collection which has the most beautiful designs and a timeless look which will make the women glow and shine!

To make the occasion more special, BIBA has also launched three elegant fragrances under the label “Spelle” designed by Master Perfumer John Stephen – which will be a perfect gift that spouses can present to each other and make it a memorable moment. Spelle is a collection of three fine fragrances – INTOXIQUE, DEA and SPOIL ME, each as unique as it can be to represent one’s distinct personality, moods, dreams and experiences.

Let us have a look at some wonderful outfit ideas to look beautiful on the occasion of Karwa Chauth:

Fantastic Teal

Make your Karwa Chauth festivity memorable with this teal green Anarkali suit set. It comes featuring eye catchy gold metallic print all over in Anarkali style. It has three forth sleeves and round neck with a beautiful dupatta. It is made of cotton keeping it light and airy. Break the clutter of usual colors with this pretty teal and add it to your festive closet this Karwa Chauth.

Teal Cotton Anarkali Suit Set : INR 6995/-

Get Maroon’ed

This festive perfect suit set in maroon colour is apt for Karva Chauth. This set includes a straight fit art silk kurta accentuated with gold thread embroidery and sitara work on the yoke, matching slim pants and a Banarasi style dupatta. Crafted in art silk viscose this set is a festive must buy. It also features cotton lining.

Maroon Poly Viscose Straight Suit Set : INR 5995/-

‘BIBA by Rohit Bal’ – a first of its kind collection for BIBA introducing elegant silken sarees

Get Maroon’ed with this festive look. Embrace the festive appeal with this gorgeous sari comprising of a gold leaf design. This designer saree comes with a matching blouse

Maroon Cotton Silk Straight Sari Suit Set : INR 19,500

Mustard Yellow Love

Look gorgeous in this Mustard Poly Viscose Anarkali Suit Set this Karva Chauth from BIBAs Drape Drama Collection. It is a set of three, an Anarkali kurta with three-fourth sleeves, narrow pants and intricately worked beautiful heavy dupatta. Kurta also features cotton lining

Mustard Poly Viscose Anarkali Suit Set : INR 7500/-

Breath-taking Lehenga

This gorgeous teal straight art silk lehenga set from our latest collection reflects the beauty of Indian legacy and is a refreshing change for this Karwa Chauth. It is a set of three, which combines a intricately designed blouse, heavy lehenga with gold metallic printed patti and a light dupatta. Shine On!

Teal Straight Art Silk Lehenga Set: INR7500/

Ravishing Red

A gorgeous red Anarkali from Biba Rohit Bal collection is your perfect look for the special day of love. Designed by Rohit Bal, it is a set of three which includes a gold foil print Anarkali kurta, matching churidar and net dupatta. Mesmerise your special someone in this ensemble and match it with beautiful BIBA jewellery as well.

Rohit Bal Red Chanderi Silk Anarkali Suit Set: INR 14,950

