Celebrate Love This Valentine’s Day with Ted Baker’s Latest Watches

National, 12th February 2022: Ted Baker, a brand that stands for British glamour, designs and innovation is characterized by its time-honoured craftsmanship and artisanal expertise. There is no other brand that delivers creativity, charm and quirkiness like Ted Baker. This golden thread has run through the brand for more than three decades. Since 1988 Ted Baker has been celebrating British fashion and is globally recognized for its menswear, womenswear, accessories and lifestyle collections.

This Valentine’s Day update your wardrobe with premium watches from Ted Baker’s latest collection. Crafted with exquisite attention to detail to keep you running fashionably on time, Ted Baker watches are a tailor-made mix of elegance, precision and London flair. Designed for women who love the style, Ted Baker has launched watches with stainless steel bracelets, mesh bands and leather straps that bring British fashion to your wrist.

Ted Baker promises sophisticated silhouettes, discerning occasion wear, comfortable yet contemporary essentials and stand-out accessories to match. With fast fashion and luxury gearing up to the world of trends, Ted Baker has been recognized for its presence of refinement and elitism in its exquisite collections. The brand has made a mark from an ode to gleaming details, joyous moments and all the adventure in between.

These latest Ted Baker watches are available in all authorized retail stores and online on TATA CLIQ Luxury.